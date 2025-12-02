Re: Traffic Alert - All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit. has both lanes obstructed in the area of I 189 at the junction of Route 7 due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for Unknown. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.