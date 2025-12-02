Submit Release
Traffic Alert - All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit.

The roadway is now reopened to all traffic


Brady Pugh

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173



From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 5:14 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Traffic Alert - All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit.

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit. has both lanes obstructed in the area of I 189 at the junction of Route 7 due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for Unknown.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Re: Traffic Alert - All southbound lanes of US 7 south of the I-189 exit.

