Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market CAGR to be at 6.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.62 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market?

The market size for swimming pool circulation systems has seen robust growth in the past few years. It is set to increase from a valuation of $4.79 billion in 2024 to $5.12 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This significant growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as heightened urbanization, growth in disposable incomes, an expanding hospitality industry, a surge in the construction of swimming pools, and the increasing popularity of saltwater pools.

Expectations are for robust growth in the swimming pool circulation systems market in the coming years. The market is projected to escalate to $6.63 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the prediction period could be accredited to heightened awareness about energy conservation, increased usage of smart pool technologies, and a growing emphasis on pool cleanliness and water quality. The demand for energy-efficient solutions and the escalating trend towards home renovations also contribute to the market growth. Major developments expected during this period include advancements in pump and heater designs and materials, the integration of smart technology in valves, technological innovations in wireless systems, and the creation of smart pumps.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market?

The expansion of the tourism sector is anticipated to stimulate the swimming pool circulation systems market's progression. The tourism sector includes all behaviors and services associated with individuals traveling and residing in locations beyond their customary surroundings for recreation, business, or other reasons. The surge in tourism is primarily influenced by the post-pandemic recovery dynamic, as elevated consumer trust and accumulated travel demand continue to quicken both international and domestic travel activities across key economies. Facilities such as hotels, resorts, and recreational centers are extending their pool facilities to meet the rising number of visitors, creating a consistent need for state-of-the-art circulation systems that uphold water quality and safety guidelines. For instance, in May 2025, according to UN Tourism, a specialized agency stationed in Spain that promotes responsible, sustainable, and universally accessible tourism, over 300 million tourists traveled abroad in the first quarter of 2025, approximately 14 million more than the same time frame in 2024, indicating a 5% annual growth. As a result, the flourishing tourism industry is propelling the growth of the swimming pool circulation systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market?

Major players in the Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Xylem Inc

• Ebara Corporation

• Sulzer AG

• Pentair plc

• Fluidra S.A.

• Wilo SE

• KSB Group

• Calpeda S.p.A.

• Grundfos Holding A/S

• Compass Pools Pty Ltd

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market?

Leading firms within the swimming pool circulation systems market are ramping up their efforts to introduce innovative products like pool cleaning pumps with the goal of improving water quality and minimizing maintenance for pool owners. These cleaning pumps work to filter out debris and impurities from the water, ensuring a clean and hygienic pool while also ensuring a constant water flow, improving filtration efficiency, and boosting the overall performance of the pool's system. As an example, AQUASTRONG, a water pump company based out of Hong Kong introduced the variable-speed pool pump with a permanent magnet in December 2024. This upgraded line of pool circulation system significantly reduces energy usage by upto 80% and is capable of supporting 0.5 to 3 horsepower for different pool designs. This line also features models that have standard, dual-speed, and timed modes; a highly efficient sand filter system ranging from 12 to 26 inches for enhanced pool cleaning; and a heat pump to maintain uniform pool temperature all year long.

What Segments Are Covered In The Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market Report?

The swimming pool circulation systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Skimmer, Main Drain, Pump, Filter, Heater, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Skimmer: Wall-Mounted Skimmers, In-Ground Pool Skimmers, Above-Ground Pool Skimmers, Floating Skimmers, Automatic Skimmers

2) By Main Drain: Floor Main Drains, Dual Main Drains, Channel Main Drains, Anti-Vortex Main Drains, Large-Capacity Main Drains

3) By Pump: Single-Speed Pumps, Dual-Speed Pumps, Variable-Speed Pumps (VSPs), Centrifugal Pumps, Self-Priming Pumps

4) By Filter: Sand Filters, Cartridge Filters, Diatomaceous Earth (DE) Filters, Bag Filters, Pressure Filters

5) By Heater: Gas Heaters, Electric Resistance Heaters, Heat Pumps, Solar Pool Heaters, Hybrid Pool Heaters

6) By Other Types: Chemical Feeders, Flow Meters, Automatic Pool Cleaners, Temperature Sensors, Pool Water Levelers, Automation Controllers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Swimming Pool Circulation Systems Market?

In the 2025 global market report for swimming pool circulation systems, North America led as the largest region in the given year. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The report analyzes various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

