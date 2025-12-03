Stock Images Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Much Is The Stock Images Market Worth?

The market size for stock images has significantly expanded in the past few years. It is expected to expand from a valuation of $6.71 billion in 2024 to about $7.38 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The historic growth of this market can be linked to factors like widened internet accessibility, increased usage of social media platforms, the surge in e-commerce activities, pervasive smartphone-camera adoption, and a heightened need for royalty-free visual content.

The market size for stock images is set to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, with projections indicating growth to $10.65 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is the result of a surge in need for visual content in digital marketing, extensions in geographic internet availability, an increase in e-commerce product images requirements, the popularity of subscription-based image services, and a rising demand for unique and culturally varied images. Key trends expected during this forecast period include progress in AI image creation, advancements in augmented reality and 3D visuals, new strides in user-generated and micro-stock models, the evolution of interactive and immersive image formats, as well as advancements in real-time image personalization.

What Are The Factors Driving The Stock Images Market?

The expanding usage of e-commerce platforms is predicted to fuel the rise of the stock images market. E-commerce, which refers to the online trade of goods or services, necessitates visually enticing, premium quality content to effectively capture and maintain customer attention. This increase in e-commerce usage is due to the growth of the online retailing industry, higher smartphone usage, and the preference of consumers for digital shopping experiences, all of which necessitate compelling visual content. E-commerce firms benefit from stock images as they offer ready-to-use diverse and customizable visuals for product listings, advertisements, and promotional campaigns, ensuring increased customer interaction and conversion rates. For example, in August 2025, the Census Bureau, a US government agency, reported that the total retail sales reached $1,865.4 billion, with e-commerce making up 16.3% of overall retail sales, a rise from 15.5% in 2024. Hence, the increasing use of e-commerce platforms is fuelling the expansion of the stock images market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Stock Images Market?

Major players in the Stock Images Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Canva

• Getty Images Inc.

• Shutterstock Inc.

• Stocksy

• FreePik Co.

• Dissolve Inc.

• Dreamstime LLC

• VectorStock Media Ltd.

• Picfair

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Stock Images Sector?

Leading firms in the stock images market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as AI image generators, enabling users to create and generate distinct visuals based on specific creative or branding objectives. AI image generators are technologies that utilise artificial intelligence to spontaneously create realistic or artistic images from text descriptions or input information. For example, in January 2024, Getty Images, an American visual content creator and trading place, introduced Generative AI by iStock, an AI image generator. This platform gives the capability for users to generate custom AI-generated stock photos that can fulfil their unique needs. It is intended for small and medium-sized enterprises, providing an affordable method for acquiring high-quality visuals with Nvidia's text-to-image technology. In addition to creating new visuals, users can modify existing images for improved personalisation. The service facilitates API integration for seamless utilization within current apps and plugins, charging $15 for every 100 images produced.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Stock Images Market Share?

The stock images market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Image Type: Photography, Illustrations, Vectors, Videos

2) By License Type: Royalty-Free, Rights-Managed, Subscription Or Extended

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Offline Platforms

4) By Application: Commercial, Editorial, Personal, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Advertising, Publishing, Corporate, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Photography: Portraits, Landscapes, Wildlife, Fashion, Travel

2) By Illustrations: Hand-Drawn, Digital, Infographics, Cartoons, Concept Art

3) By Vectors: Icons, Logos, Backgrounds, Patterns, Illustrative Graphics

4) By Videos: Short Clips, Documentaries, Animations, Stock Footage, Commercial Videos

What Are The Regional Trends In The Stock Images Market?

In the Stock Images Global Market Report 2025, North America led in the year 2024 as the most prominent region. The region projected to experience the swiftest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

