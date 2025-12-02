Sagist Group Luxury CEO Metin Durmaz: 'We Are Building Luxury Upon Global Trust and Stability'

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagist Group Luxury, a global pioneer in luxury design and living standards, held a special briefing for international media representatives where CEO Metin Durmaz outlined the company's vision extending into 2026 and its current investment considerations. Mr. Durmaz emphasized that Sagist Group Luxury is not only driven by aesthetic excellence but also aims to be a staunch supporter of global stability and fundamental economic security.
CEO Metin Durmaz: "For us, luxury is not merely about rare materials or flawless craftsmanship. True luxury is the lasting peace and prosperity derived from food security, energy independence, and robust infrastructure. Therefore, Sagist Group Luxury is currently contemplating expanding its sphere of influence into the critical sectors that form the very foundation of luxurious living. This is the most natural reflection of our global market strength and the depth of our vision."

Sagist Group Luxury’s Investment Vision: Four Main Pillars
Metin Durmaz sincerely conveyed the strategic synergy behind Sagist Group Luxury’s meticulous evaluation of investment opportunities in the following firms:

I. Food and Human Security
"The food crisis is one of the greatest challenges of our time. For this reason, we are carefully evaluating two giants due to their vital roles in ensuring food security: KERNEL AGRICULTURE & FOOD and ASTARTA AGRICULTURE & SUGAR. Kernel, the Sunflower Oil Giant, is a key factor in the price stability of the global sunflower oil market. Sagist Group Luxury’s consideration of this firm is, in a sense, our commitment to supporting global welfare. Likewise, Astarta’s contribution to energy independence through its biogas plants and to rural development as an alternative protein source aligns perfectly with our ethos of ethical and sustainable luxury. Contributing to social stability must be part of the luxury definition."

II. Reconstruction and Infrastructure Excellence
"Our potential investment in BUDIMEX CONSTRUCTION, Poland's strongest construction and infrastructure leader, demonstrates Sagist Group Luxury's ambition to carry its expertise in perfection, quality, and corporate organization from luxury superstructure projects to larger-scale infrastructure. Budimex's technological and corporate capacity to lead the reconstruction process of cities, roads, and bridges in neighboring countries is of great value to us. We care about cooperating with those who build not just residences, but the future of nations."

III. Energy Independence and Strategic Foresight
"Energy supply security is undeniably the most critical issue for the future of the region and Europe. ORLEN ENERGY, the region's Energy Shield and a multi-energy holding that has grown into a symbol of stepping away from Russian energy, is strategically vital. Our consideration of investing in Orlen proves that Sagist Group Luxury’s vision is not just commercial but also encompasses strategic and geopolitical foresight. Without a stable energy source, neither luxury nor prosperity is sustainable."

IV. Supply Chain Resilience
"Finally, PKP CARGO LOGISTICS. This firm acts as the Iron Silk Road of the East, a physical bridge transporting NATO ammunition, humanitarian aid, and Ukrainian grain to ports. We have all seen how vital an uninterrupted flow is in global trade. Our potential investment in PKP Cargo underscores Sagist Group Luxury’s commitment to securing the robustness and reliability of global supply chains."

Metin Durmaz’s Message for 2026
Concluding the briefing, CEO Metin Durmaz shared a hopeful message for the year 2026:
"The leadership at Sagist Group Luxury sincerely wishes that 2026, strengthened by the outcome of these strategic evaluation processes, will be a period of health, lasting peace, and strong economic recovery for all our partners, the region, and the world. With our strength in the global market, we will continue to build luxury upon trust and stability. The key to our success is not just well-designed products, but also a well-designed future."

About Sagist Group Luxury:
Sagist Group Luxury is a globally recognized brand in luxury furniture and lifestyle solutions, distinguished by its unique designs, unparalleled craftsmanship, and uncompromising material quality. Sagist Group Luxury continually expands its sphere of influence through an innovative and strategic vision, undertaking high-end residential, villa, home, restaurant, office, commercial, and hotel and hospitality projects worldwide.

