Sagist Group, luxury furniture makers, is fast becoming the new favorites of wealthy businessmen from both Europe and Africa. LUXURY HOTEL FURNITURE FACTORY & LUXURY VILLA FURNITURE FACTORY No place is complete without a set of sturdy furniture. While easy to take for granted, one can’t deny that a pair of furniture adds to the overall comfort of any location. İt also helps that furniture has a variety of meaningful uses. They are ideal for relaxation, and storage, and even add to the general beauty of a place. but while any type of furniture would do for most people, others are willing to spend money on the best type of luxury furniture money can buy. İt is for the need of people in this latter group that Sagist Group was created to fill. Sagist Group is a company that specializes in LUXURY HOTEL FURNITURE FACTORY & LUXURY VILLA FURNITURE FACTORY crafting custom-made luxury furniture to suit the exclusive tastes of its clients. The renowned furniture-making business has a factory in Turkey that turns out high-quality products for both private and commercial residences. From its inception to now, Sagist Group has grown to be the leading manufacturer in its field. Thus, it is not out of place to see its products dotting the most premium hotels and luxury villas all over the world. Luxury Restaurant Cafe Furniture & Luxury Office Furniture Sagist Group is founded by Metin Durmaz, a famous businessman and architect with a dream of making his company achieve global status. İn line with this lofty goal, Metin has invested a whopping sum of 43 million USD in just the first quarter of 2022. This investment will see Sagist Group establishing and cementing its status in many other sectors such as architecture, international transportation, coffee, acoustic panels, construction, and, of course, furniture. In addition to his investments in Sagist Group, Metin also gives interested investors a chance to earn passive income in a reputable company. Recently, Sagist Group had a cash inflow of over 11 million USD from a furniture distributorship deal which was then swiftly given out to its investment partners. The opportunity to earn money in the such and safe sector has made the Sagist Group an investment favorite of many wealthy businessmen from around the world, particularly those in Africa and Europe. Speaking on why the Sagist Group has become the darling of investors, Metin Durmaz says, “First of all, we are a very reliable and incredibly successful company. We are very close to African and European cultures. We constantly earn for our investors and we can make their payments in the currency of the country they want. That’s why they always prefer us.” Metin Durmaz is not preparing to rest on his oars anytime soon, even with all his company's laudable achievements since its existence. With its constant investment in the construction and furniture sector, Sagist Group is looking to soon be a household name. The company has also distributed its luxury furniture to four countries in a mouthwatering deal that costs millions of dollars. Address: Sagist Group Plaza/ Maresal Fevzi Cakmak Cad. Address: Sagist Group Plaza/ Maresal Fevzi Cakmak Cad. No: 118 Atasehir Ferhatpasa City: Istanbul 34888 Country: Turkey Website: https://www.instagram.com/sagistgroup Famous Architect Metin DURMAZ, the owner of SAGIST GROUP, the world's largest and most famous custom-made furniture factory, continues his projects in many countries of the world. SAGIST GROUP is Turkey's most powerful and famous custom furniture factory, continuing its investments in California, London, Sofia, Dubai, Moscow, Vienna, and Abuja. Metin Durmaz, the owner of the most powerful and most wanted Turkish firm of recent years, is an incredibly humble and kind person, he gave us a tour of his factories himself and gave us such detailed information, that he was the most successful student of Zaha Hadid, one of the most famous architects of the world. In our interview with SAGISTGROUP and Metin Durmaz, who continue on their way with international awards every year; “We worked almost 24/7 non-stop during the Corona days,” he said. When we visited the factory, we saw that many ultra-luxury villa projects and three (3) 7-star hotels were in production at the same time. SAGISTGROUP, the only international Turkish company that is the most demanded in the decoration and furniture of star hotels and luxury villas, carries out turnkey projects from A to Z with architectural consultancy, decoration, and Hotel Furniture production. While talking to himself, we were really proud when we saw that he has a signature on furniture and decoration projects in many ultra-luxury Hotels, Villas and Residences in the USA, Europe, the Arabian Peninsula, and all of Africa. Especially preferred by millionaires and celebrities, SAGISTGROUP and Metin DURMAZ chose customers one by one. Thus, he says that he is more comfortable with beautiful projects. THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS LUXURIOUS CUSTOM MANUFACTURING FURNITURE FACTORY SAGIST GROUP GAVE EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIPS TO 100 GIRL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS IN AFRICA. We asked Metin DURMAZ, the owner of SAGIST GROUP, which carries out many ultra-luxury hotel and villa decoration projects and produces furniture in Africa, why he is interested in Africa. His answer brought tears to our eyes: “This is how I express my gratitude as a Turk to the continent (Africa) where humanity was born.” Metin Durmaz, one of the world’s most famous architects and owner of SAGIST GROUP, stated that full education scholarships to a total of 100 female university students in African countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya are granted by the group, and that the architecture graduates among these female students are chosen for an internship for three (3) years to be personally trained by Metin DURMAZ and that he subjects them to an intensive training program. We get even more excited when we hear about the success and good news of SAGISTGROUP and Famous Architect Metin Durmaz. I thank him for his humanity and humility. SAGISTGROUP ALWAYS HAVE RECORDS! During our meeting with the famous architect Metin Durmaz, owner of SagistGroup, we learned that the export in the last year amounted to 114M$ and they signed incredible big projects in the USA and Africa. At the same time, SagistGroup, which has many projects in Dubai, continues on its way with the tenders for the construction of 2 ultra-luxury hotels and airports in Nigeria. Famous Architect, who stated that the African continent is extremely important for him, being the most demanded and preferred company in this continent, He says he has a love for the beautiful culture and lifestyle of his African brothers. Through SAGIST MEGA INTERNATIONAL, their new company opened in Sofia (Bulgaria), and SOODESIGN Co., which opened in London, England, the group continues ambitious projects all over Europe. You can get all kinds of information about the company from the website (www.hotelmobilya.com ) or you can follow the company's Instagram account (www.instagram.com/sagistgroup )

