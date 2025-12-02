Canada Light Expo 2025 Concludes With Resounding Success – A Stronger, Smarter, Sharper Edition

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Light Expo concluded its second edition on 12–13 November at the International Centre, Toronto, bringing together professionals, innovators, and leaders from across Canada and North America. Organized by MEX International Inc., this year’s expo welcomed over 1,436 attendees and featured more than 90 exhibiting companies presenting architectural, decorative, landscape, smart, human-centric, horticultural, and sustainable lighting solutions. Attendees represented major regions across Canada—Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia—along with visitors from the United States, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Italy, and Japan. The rising participation enabled stronger conversations, practical insights, and significant business opportunities.The event’s expansion from nearly 40 exhibitors in its debut year to a sold-out floor of 80+ exhibitors in 2025 underscored the industry’s need for a focused, national platform dedicated to the architectural, design, and specification community in Canada.The expo opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Advisory Board, comprising respected industry leaders including Mr. Carl Huestis, Axis Lighting; Mr. Dan Hadash, lightSPACE at SMP Engineering; Ms. Dawn Brown, Ontario Aesthetic Lighting Design; Ms. Deborah Gottesman, Gottesman Associates; Mr. Eric Teacher, STL Lighting Group; Ms. Joan Orgel, Electromart Hamilton; Ms. Martha MacEachen, Dubo Électrique; Mr. Michael Jennison, Lighting & Controls; Mr. Paul Boken, Sourcery; Ms. Rozlyn Mead; Ms. Shirley Coyle, Cree Lighting Canada; and Mr. Tom Butters, The Lighting Agora. They were joined by Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director at MEX International; Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of Sales – International Market, MEX International Inc.; and Ms. Cindy Foster Warthan, Director of Event Strategy, Canada Light Expo. Advisory Board members Alana Punit and Dayna Bradley further strengthened the leadership guiding the show.Strong industry backing elevated the event, with Axis Lighting and Cree Lighting Canada as Silver Sponsors. Sourcery powered the Mobile App, while Salex, Omnilumen, and TPL Lighting served as Official Agency Partners. Additional support came from Rosco as Bronze Sponsor, and The Lighting Agora (LA) and SARA National as Knowledge Partners. Media Partners—Commercial Construction & Renovation, Designing Lighting, Light Now, Light Directory, Kerwill LDS, and Arc Magazine—amplified the event’s reach. Leading associations including IALD, IES Toronto, ARIDO, RAIC | IRAC, WILD, WIL, NLB, CSLA, NEMRA, CIE-CNC, TIDC, OSEA, OALA, ALA, and the Nuckolls Fund reinforced the expo’s commitment to collaboration and professional development.The two-day Canada Light Talks programme delivered CEU-certified content under SARA National, featuring 15 accredited sessions, 31 expert speakers, and 100+ attendees per session.Highlighted sessions included Dynamic Discourse, where Dan Hadash explored colour-changing light technology, and Mastering LED Lighting Specifications, where Deborah Gottesman and Sharyn Gitalis Adler simplified complex LED specification sheets. Sessions also covered health and wellness lighting, interior–lighting design collaboration, responsible outdoor lighting, horticultural developments, daylight-first strategies, AI in design and specification, networked controls, and the evolving shift in design control—offering attendees concise and practical insights shaping the future of lighting. Canada Light Expo 2025 further featured interactive networking and knowledge-sharing activities. The ARIDO luncheon panel, Better by Design: Why Interior and Lighting Design Collaboration Creates Better Spaces, highlighted the benefits of early design coordination. The Cocktail Reception and the interactive game show Lovers of Light added an engaging mix of fun and professional dialogue. The second-day Breakfast Networking Workshop, Unplugged but Illuminated: Finding Balance in a Technological World, focused on balancing technology and well-being in lighting design. A networking luncheon on AI and Lighting Specification – Pros and Cons provided valuable perspectives on the role of artificial intelligence in project workflows. These sessions encouraged collaboration, mentorship, and meaningful engagement across the community.The Connections Section—a dedicated networking zone—brought key associations together for direct interaction with attendees. Participating organizations included LA, NLB, Nuckolls Fund, IALD Canada, IES Toronto, ARIDO, WIL, WILD, CIE, and NEMRA. Their involvement reinforced the expo’s role as a central hub for innovation, learning, and community-building in the Canadian lighting industry.Canada Light Expo continues to emerge as a vital platform for lighting designers, interior designers, architects, engineers, students, and building professionals. With sustainability, smart technologies, and human-centric design guiding the future, the expo has become a place where ideas develop and collaborations take shape. Enthusiasm from exhibitors, visitors, partners, and speakers highlighted the industry’s demand for a dedicated, forward-thinking event of this kind.Reflecting on the event’s success, Himani Gulati, Director of Sales – International Markets at MEX International Inc., emphasized the vision behind Canada Light Expo as a national, design-forward platform that inspires learning, fosters dialogue, and encourages innovation. The strong response to the 2025 edition reaffirmed the growing importance of this initiative within the Canadian lighting and design community.Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director at MEX International, added, “Canada Light Expo continues to evolve as a premier platform for the architectural, design, and specification community in Canada. Our goal is to connect professionals, foster collaboration, and showcase innovations that drive the lighting industry forward, creating meaningful value for the entire community.”Featuring leading manufacturers from the United States, Canada, and Europe, the expo attracts lighting designers, interior designers, architects, engineers, students, facility managers, and building owners from Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and surrounding regions. Its growing reputation continues to position it as one of the must-attend events in the Canadian lighting industry.Dates for 2026 have been confirmed for November 18–19, returning to the International Centre, Toronto, Canada.About the OrganiserMEX International Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. possesses over four decades in the advertising industry. With 28 years in publishing and 23 years in exhibitions, MEX has organized 100+ market-leading trade exhibitions across India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand. The company is a prominent player in the advertising industry, publishing reputable magazines and advertising trade directories. MEX International Inc. leverages this rich experience to bring successful exhibitions to the Canadian market.For more details, visit our website at: www.mexexhibits.com

