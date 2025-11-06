Connecting the Lighting Community: Canada Light Expo 2025 Returns with Bigger Opportunities

Canada Light Expo 2025 Canada Light Talks Canada Light Expo 2025 Toronto

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian lighting industry is set to witness a landmark gathering as Canada Light Expo 2025 returns for its highly anticipated second edition from 12–13 November 2025 at the International Centre, Toronto. Organized by MEX International Inc., the event is positioned as the region’s most comprehensive lighting trade fair, bringing together top brands, industry leaders, and the latest innovations shaping the future of lighting.As Canada’s leading B2B platform dedicated exclusively to the lighting industry, the 2025 edition will feature more than 80 leading brands and 1,000+ innovative products, spanning architectural, landscape, smart, energy-efficient, human-centric, horticultural, and decorative lighting solutions. Visitors will witness how design, technology, and sustainability will transform the lighting landscape, reflecting Canada’s growing commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure.The show will host an impressive lineup of industry experts supported by an esteemed Advisory Board of professionals from the lighting sector. Some of them include Alana Punit (Salex), Carl Huestis (Axis Lighting), Cindy Director of Event Strategy (Canada Light Expo), Dan Hadash (Light Space), Dayna Bradley (Bradley Consulting), Deborah Gottesman (Gottesman Associates), Dawn Brown (OALD), Eric Teacher (STL Lighting Group), Joan Orgel (Electromart Hamilton), Martha MacEachen (Dubo Électrique), Michael Jennison (Omnilumen Technical Products), Paul Boken (Sourcery), Rozlyn Mead (Student Advisor), Shirley Coyle (CREE Lighting), and Tom Butters (The Lighting Agora).Emphasising the event’s growing impact, Himani Gulati, Director of Sales- International Markets, MEX International Inc., said, “With the second edition of Canada Light Expo, we continue our mission to advance Canada’s lighting sector through knowledge, networking, and innovation. The event reflects our commitment to creating a global-standard platform that empowers professionals to explore emerging technologies and redefine the way the world experiences light”.The 2025 edition features sponsors and partners including AXIS and CREE as Silver Sponsors, Salex, Omnilumen, and TPL as Official Agency Partners, Sourcery as Mobile App Sponsor, Rosco as Bronze Sponsor and Lighting Agora and SARA National as Knowledge Partner. Other media partners include CC&R, Designing Lighting, Light Now, Light Directory, Arc Magazine, and Kerwill LDS.A key highlight of the event, Canada Light Talks 2025, will feature two days of thought-provoking presentations, workshops, and panel discussions led by global experts. Covering critical themes such as LED advancements, human-centric lighting, smart technologies, sustainability, and exterior applications, the conference aims to deliver valuable insights and actionable strategies that empower professionals to stay ahead of industry developments. The program is designed to inspire meaningful dialogue and collaboration, encouraging participants to explore the innovations defining the next era of lighting.The conference will also feature a keynote session on Integrating Lighting into Health and Wellness: Looking Beyond Circadian Mechanisms and Applications, presented by Douglas Steel, alongside an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dan Hadash, Dayna Bradley, Alan McIntosh, Marcel Dion, Michel Arcand, Peter Brown, and Tom Butters among others.Complementing the exhibition and conference are a series of exclusive networking experiences that add immense value for attendees. The Lighting Workshop offers hands-on sessions led by experts, enabling participants to gain practical knowledge and technical insights. Enhancing the networking experience, the Lovers of Light- Canada, Cocktail Reception + Networking Game Show, moderated by Dave Young, brings together entertainment and professional interaction through two exciting rounds of themed discussions and challenges.Adding to the lineup of interactive experiences, attendees can also participate in the Networking Luncheon sessions including Luncheon Panel on Better By Design: Why Lighting Interior and Lighting Design Collaboration Creates Better Spaces sponsored by Association of Registered Interior Designers of Ontario (ARIDO), Luncheon Panel on AI and Lighting Specification- Pros and Cons, and Breakfast Networking Interactive Workshop on Unplugged but Illuminated: Finding Balance in a Technological World by ATLA (All Things Lighting Association) , and the Lighting Workshop, featuring expert-led, hands-on sessions designed to share practical knowledge and insights from the field.Further elevating the event experience, The Connections Section will serve as an exclusive roundtable networking area, providing lighting industry professionals a dedicated space to engage and network with like minded people. This premium feature fosters targeted discussions and meaningful collaborations. Participating associations include Lighting Agora, NLB, Nuckolls Fund, IALD Canada, IES Toronto Section, International Commission on Illumination(CNC-CIE), WILD, NEMRA Lighting, ARIDO, and WIL.Other prominent industry associations including RAIC|IRAC,OSEA, CSLA, OALA, and ALA will also be supporting the show.Strategically located near Toronto Pearson International Airport, the International Centre provides an accessible and modern venue ideal for both domestic and international visitors. The event’s official website offers comprehensive information on nearby hotels, travel details, and visitor amenities to help attendees plan their participation seamlessly.With the Canadian government’s strong push toward energy efficiency and sustainability, the country’s lighting sector is witnessing rapid transformation. The rising adoption of smart lighting technologies, supported by national initiatives and incentive programs, continues to drive innovation and demand across the industry. Canada Light Expo 2025 offers the ideal platform for architects, lighting designers, engineers, consultants, and contractors to connect, explore, and contribute to shaping the future of Canada’s smart and energy-efficient lighting landscape.About the OrganizerMEX International Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. possesses over four decades in the advertising industry. With 28 years in publishing and 23 years in exhibitions, MEX has organized 100+ market-leading trade exhibitions across India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand. The company is a prominent player in the advertising industry, publishing reputable magazines and advertising trade directories. MEX International Inc. leverages this rich experience to bring successful exhibitions to the Canadian market.

