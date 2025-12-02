Mia by Yu Ren Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Mia

Innovative Foldable Cat Bag Recognized for Excellence in Pet Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Mia by Yu Ren as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of Mia's innovative design within the pet care industry, positioning it as a notable advancement in pet product design.Mia's foldable cat bag design addresses the challenges faced by cat owners when traveling or engaging in outdoor activities with their feline companions. By providing a portable and space-efficient solution, Mia aligns with the growing trend of pet owners seeking convenient and practical products that enhance their pets' comfort and well-being.What sets Mia apart is its unique combination of functionality and aesthetics. The foldable design, crafted from environmentally friendly materials like Dupont paper and recycled board, allows for easy storage and portability. When unfolded, Mia creates a comfortable and secure space for cats to rest and enjoy the outdoors, while its book-like appearance adds a touch of style to the home.The Silver A' Design Award recognition serves as a testament to Yu Ren's commitment to innovation and excellence in pet product design. This achievement is expected to inspire future designs within the brand, fostering further exploration and advancement in creating products that cater to the evolving needs of pet owners and their beloved companions.Mia was designed by a talented team consisting of Yu Ren, Ning Huang, Lan Wang, and De Yi Fan Kong. Each member contributed their expertise to bring this innovative pet product to life.Interested parties may learn more about Mia and its award-winning design at:About Yu RenYu Ren is an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a unique perspective to pet product design. With a passion for life and a keen eye for innovation, Ren Yu seeks to create products that not only serve a functional purpose but also engage in a dialogue with the user. Through his designs, he aims to express his own thinking and insights into everyday life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of pet care. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that only the most deserving designs in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award provides a platform for designers and brands to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and receive recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://europeandesigncompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.