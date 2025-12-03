K Altman Law Calls for Transparent, Disability-Focused Reforms Following Rogers High School Assault

The Rogers HS assault exposes safety failures for students with disabilities. K Altman Law calls for real oversight and reforms. Keith Altman

Rogers HS assault shows why students with disabilities need stronger safety measures and real oversight. K Altman Law urges systemic reforms.

When a district learns that a student with severe impairments was assaulted on its property, the response cannot stop at individual discipline or a single football season.” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law today highlighted the urgent need for stronger protections for students with disabilities following reports of a violent locker-room assault on a student with special needs at Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island.Local reporting by What’sUpNewp describes the Newport School Committee’s decision to approve an independent investigation after a video-recorded locker-room incident involving a student with disabilities. For that coverage, you can read it here . Broadcast outlets, including NBC 10 WJAR, have further reported that four students were arrested and that at least one faces felony charges for assaulting a person with severe impairments, while the football season has been cancelled as the investigation proceeds. For an example of this broadcast coverage, you can read it here “Students with disabilities are disproportionately targeted for bullying and abuse, especially in unsupervised spaces like locker rooms,” said Keith Altman , founding attorney of K Altman Law. “When a district learns that a student with severe impairments was assaulted on its property, the response cannot stop at individual discipline or a single football season. It requires a system-wide review of supervision, reporting, and disability protections.”K Altman Law represents students with disabilities and their families in cases involving harassment, abuse, and denial of appropriate educational services. The firm routinely reviews how districts handle supervision, staff training, and communication with parents when serious incidents occur.In situations like the Rogers High School case, a meaningful independent investigation should at a minimum examine:• Whether appropriate adult supervision and monitoring were in place;• How prior complaints, if any, were documented and escalated;• Whether the student’s disability-related needs and vulnerabilities were adequately considered in safety planning; and• What structural changes—policy revisions, staff training, reporting protocols—are necessary to prevent recurrence.“Families send their children to school with the expectation that they will be safe, especially when the child cannot effectively protect themselves or report abuse,” Altman added. “Districts must treat these cases as both a civil-rights issue and a student-safety failure, not a one-off disciplinary matter.”This statement is based on publicly available information. K Altman Law is not currently counsel to any party in the Rogers High School matter unless explicitly stated in court filings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.