The Advocacy Circle Urges Families to Monitor Impact of Special Education Teacher Shortages on IEP Services

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As new national reporting highlights how persistent special education teacher shortages are undermining services for students with disabilities, The Advocacy Circle is encouraging families to pay close attention to whether staffing gaps are affecting their child’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 plan.A recent feature from K–12 Dive examines how vacancies and turnover among special educators, paraprofessionals, and related service providers are limiting the progress of students with disabilities and reviews proposed solutions such as “grow-your-own” programs and targeted recruitment efforts. For a detailed overview of those challenges and proposed solutions, you can read it here . Even where states and districts are experimenting with new strategies, many schools are still struggling to fully staff special education classrooms and deliver mandated services.“Shortages do not cancel out a child’s legal rights,” said Dan Rothfeld , Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle. “When an IEP says a student will receive specialized instruction or therapy minutes, those services are not ‘optional’ just because a district is short-staffed. Parents need practical tools to track what is actually happening in the classroom.”The Advocacy Circle provides families with guidance, templates, and technology tools to document services delivered, log missed sessions, and prepare for IEP meetings. When staffing shortages exist, The Advocacy Circle encourages parents to:• Ask, in writing, whether all IEP services are being delivered as scheduled;• Request data on missed or cancelled sessions and how the school plans to make up that time;• Use meeting notes and follow-up emails to create a clear record of what the district has committed to do; and• Raise the issue of compensatory services when their child loses significant instructional or therapy time.“Families don’t need to confront school teams; they need to ask focused questions and keep good records,” Rothfeld added. “Our goal is to make that process less overwhelming by giving parents step-by-step support.”The Advocacy Circle does not provide legal advice and is not a law firm. Families who believe their child’s rights may have been violated may wish to consult with an attorney in addition to using The Advocacy Circle’s tools and resources.About The Advocacy CircleThe Advocacy Circle is a technology-enabled platform designed to help families navigate the special education process. Through plain-language guides, AI-powered tools, document templates, and community support, The Advocacy Circle helps parents prepare for IEP and 504 meetings, track services, and advocate effectively for their children in partnership with schools.

