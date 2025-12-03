Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market Be By 2025?

The market size of sewer rehabilitation services has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $42.38 billion in 2024 to $45.14 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The surge in this market during the historic period can be traced back to factors like increasing urbanization, the escalating issue of aging sewer infrastructure, higher government investments in the management of wastewater, industrialization growth, and tight environmental regulations.

The market size for sewer rehabilitation services is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $57.34 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth during this period is set to be fueled by factors such as the increasing adoption of trenchless rehabilitation technologies, elevated municipal infrastructure budgets, heightened awareness regarding sustainable wastewater management, the advancement of smart city projects, and the rising need for effective pipeline rehabilitation solutions. Primary trends forecasted for the period include the evolution of technology in trenchless repair methods, breakthroughs in robotic inspection and rehabilitation systems, progress in environmentally-friendly lining materials, research and expansion in smart monitoring solutions, and the growing incorporation of digital twin technology in sewer management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market Landscape?

The increased interest in residential refurbishments is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the sewer rehabilitation services market in the future. Residential refurbishments involve the enhancement, modernization, or alteration of existing homes, aiming to augment their functionality, aesthetics, and worth. This rising trend of residential upgrades is fueled by homeowners seeking to improve living conditions and modernize antiquated areas since these upgrades boost functionality, aesthetic appeal, and overall property value. The role of sewer rehabilitation services in this is to avert plumbing challenges, boost infrastructure dependability, and shape a more secure base for homeowners to confidently invest in home enhancements. For example, according to Clever Real Estate, a real-estate agency based in the US, data from October 2024 reveals that 44% of homeowners are spending more on upgrades compared to 2023, with 45% already allotting over $5,000 and 36% spending over $10,000. Consequently, the escalating demand for residential refurbishment is propelling the expansion of the sewer rehabilitation services market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sewer Rehabilitation Services Industry?

Leading enterprises in the sewer rehabilitation services market are placing a high focus on innovations such as UV-curing technologies to boost efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness in pipeline repairs. This technology utilizes ultraviolet light to solidify liners within pipes, facilitating quick, non-intrusive fixes with minimal disturbance. As an example, in February 2023, the IMS MICROcure LED CIPP Curing System was introduced into the UV CIPP solutions suite by Vortex Companies, a US-based firm providing trenchless water and sewer rehabilitation services. This system, built for small-diameter pipes from 3” to 10”, is tailored for portability, precision, and speedy curing. Through broadening UV-curing capabilities, they enhance service diversity, decrease downtime, and aid sustainable infrastructure renewal for municipal and commercial customers.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market

The sewer rehabilitation services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Inspection And Assessment, Cleaning And Maintenance, Repair And Replacement, Other Service Types

2) By Pipe Material: Concrete, Clay, Plastic, Metal, Other Pipe Materials

3) By Method: Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP), Sliplining, Pipe Bursting, Spiral Wound Lining, Other Methods

4) By Application: Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Inspection And Assessment: Pipeline Condition Evaluation, Leak Detection Survey, Closed Circuit Television Inspection, Structural Integrity Testing, Manhole Inspection Services

2) By Cleaning And Maintenance: High Pressure Water Jetting, Mechanical Pipe Cleaning, Chemical Cleaning Services, Sewer Debris Removal, Root Removal Services

3) By Repair And Replacement: Cured In Place Pipe Lining, Pipe Bursting Replacement, Slip Lining Rehabilitation, Spot Repair Services, Manhole Rehabilitation

4) By Other Service Types: Sewer Flow Monitoring, Emergency Sewer Response, Odor Control Services, Sewer System Consulting, Rehabilitation Planning And Design

Sewer Rehabilitation Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the global sewer rehabilitation services market. The region predicted to have the most rapid growth in the coming year is Asia-Pacific. The market report on sewer rehabilitation services covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

