Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market to Reach USD $1.72 Billion by 2029 at 8.6% CAGR

Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market?

The market size for shrinkage-reducing admixtures has seen considerable growth in the past few years. The market is expected to surge from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth during the historic period can be tied back to the augmented demand for high-performance concrete in industrial structures, the rise in the usage of modern construction materials in urban residences, the increasing need for more durable pavements and bridges, an amplified emphasis on decreasing maintenance expenses in concrete constructions, and a surging inclination toward eco-friendly construction methods in public infrastructure.

The market size for shrinkage-reducing admixtures is set to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, with projections to heighten to $1.73 billion in 2029, at an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an increased demand for sustainable building materials, escalated government initiatives steering smart city projects, rising investments within the industrial and commercial infrastructure sectors, a growing predilection for ready-mix concrete applications, and an increasing emphasis on extending the structural lifespan of contemporary buildings. Foreseen trends over the forecast period consist of developments in environment-friendly shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRA) formulations, breakthroughs in high-performance concrete solutions, progress in admixtures for quick-setting concrete uses, innovations aimed at diminishing the water requirement in concrete mixes, and advances towards enhancing the durability of concrete structures.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Global Market Growth?

The surge in construction activities is foreseeably pushing the growth of the shrinkage-reducing admixtures market. This term pertains to the collection of tasks involved in the construction, alteration, or preservation of buildings and infrastructures. The increment in these activities is fuelled by urbanization, as burgeoning urban populations necessitate greater need for buildings and infrastructure. Shrinkage-reducing admixtures facilitate these construction activities by reducing drying and cracking in concrete, enhancing durability, cutting down maintenance costs, and certifying the quality and lifespan of structures. For example, in July 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government institution based in Australia confirmed that the number of dwellings under construction escalated to 240,813 in the first quarter of 2023, a rise from 240,065 in 2022. Out of these, newly built houses accounted for 103,778 in 2023, a substantial increase from 101,240 the previous year. Thus, the augmenting construction activities are bolstering the growth of the shrinkage-reducing admixtures market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market?

Major players in the Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF Aktiengesellschaft

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Société Anonyme

• CEMEX Sociedad Anónima Bursátil de Capital Variable

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sika Aktiengesellschaft

• Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

• GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

• Master Builders Solutions Holdings GmbH

• RPM International Inc.

• Fosroc International Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market?

Key players in the shrinkage-reducing admixtures market are concentrating on technological improvements such as internal curing concrete additives to augment concrete stability, prevent fractures, and boost overall building quality. The term ""internal curing concrete additive"" is used to describe a special admixture added to concrete to offer extra moisture from within the mix, facilitating correct cement hydration, reducing shrinkage and fractures, and boosting the long-term robustness and durability of the concrete. For example, in August 2025, Asian Paints Ltd., a firm based in India that manufactures paint and coating, introduced CureAssure, a distinctive solution designed to improve the curing process and durability of concrete. This removes the necessity for external water curing and helps save about 8 billion liters of water per year in the UAE. It increases the strength and durability of concrete by ensuring uniform hydration and reducing shrinkage cracks. This environmentally-friendly innovation contributes to water-saving efforts while simultaneously enhancing construction proficiency and concrete quality.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Market Report?

The shrinkage-reducing admixtures market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polypropylene Fiber-Based Admixtures, Polyethylene Fiber-Based Admixtures, Synthetic Fiber-Based Admixtures, Natural Fiber-Based Admixtures

2) By Functionality: Water-Reducing Shrinkage Reducing Admixtures, Superplasticizers, Retarding Shrinkage Reducing Admixtures, Accelerating Shrinkage Reducing Admixtures

3) By Form Of Admixture: Liquid Shrinkage Reducing Admixtures, Powdered Shrinkage Reducing Admixtures

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Projects, Industrial Applications

5) By End User: Building And Construction, Road And Bridge Construction, Prefabricated Concrete Manufacturers, Infrastructure Maintenance And Repair

Subsegments:

1) By Polypropylene Fiber-Based Admixtures: Monofilament Fibers, Fibrillated Fibers

2) By Polyethylene Fiber-Based Admixtures: Monofilament Fibers, Fibrillated Fibers

3) By Synthetic Fiber-Based Admixtures: Nylon Fibers, Polyester Fibers, Acrylic Fibers

4) By Natural Fiber-Based Admixtures: Coconut Coir Fibers, Jute Fibers, Sisal Fibers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Shrinkage-Reducing Admixtures Industry?

The shrinkage-reducing admixtures market was dominated by North America in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report provides an analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

