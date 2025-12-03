Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for AI in size and fit prediction has seen substantial growth. The market size is expected to rise from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.30 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This substantial growth in the prior period can be credited to the escalation in e-commerce and online clothing purchases, a heightened emphasis on precise sizing in online retail, an uptick in consumer preference for customized fashion, and an increase in the usage of mobile devices.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the field of size and fit prediction AI with predictions indicating a surge to $2.95 billion in 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The reason for this growth during the forecast period can be traced to the broadening of direct-to-consumer brands, a heightened emphasis on sustainable and circular fashion, greater uptake of augmented reality for try-on solutions, and a spike in the need for data-fuelled fashion insights. Other notable trends anticipated for the forecast period include improvements in AI-driven body measurement technologies, the creation of hybrid virtual fitting platforms, advancements in 3D visualization and simulation tools, progress in cloud-powered fashion analytics, and the fabrication of bespoke digital avatars for online shopping experiences.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market?

The expansion of the size and fit prediction artificial intelligence (AI) market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing utilization of e-commerce platforms. These platforms are online systems allowing businesses to sell their goods and services, handle transactions, and connect with customers in digital arenas. As convenience becomes more important to consumers, the adoption of e-commerce platforms is on the rise, allowing customers to compare and purchase products from the privacy of their own homes. Size and fit prediction AI is of great assistance to online retailers and e-commerce platforms in providing accurate size suggestions to customers, boosting their confidence in purchase decisions, and lowering the frequency of product returns. For instance, as per the United States Census Bureau, the US government agency, e-commerce sales rose by 5.3% (±1.2%) in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This amounted to 16.3% of all retail sales. Consequently, the increasing use of e-commerce platforms is facilitating the growth of the size and fit prediction artificial intelligence (AI) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the size and fit prediction AI market are concentrating their efforts on innovating technologically sophisticated solutions. These include AI-driven size recommendation systems aimed at increasing product fitting accuracy, improving customer satisfaction, and decreasing product return rates. An AI-driven size recommendation system is an intelligent tool that employs artificial intelligence to scrutinize customer data and provide the most precise product size suggestions. This, in turn, enhances fit accuracy and diminishes return rates. In an example from August 2023, a Germany-based software firm called Sizekick GmbH introduced an AI-driven size recommendation system specifically for the fashion e-commerce sector. This system uses exact personal body measurements to suggest the appropriate clothing size. The solution features two user options: BodyFinder, proposing realistic body shapes for users to select, and BodyScanner, enabling users to scan their bodies using smartphone video by simply rotating once in front of the camera. This technology can be easily incorporated into online shops as a web application, assisting shoppers in quickly determining their accurate size and minimizing size-related returns. Sizekick's AI is bolstered by the expertise of Hohenstein in garment technology, guaranteeing precise matching between body measurements and clothing attributes.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market

The size and fit prediction artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Apparel, Footwear, Eyewear, Accessories, Other Application

5) By End-User: E-Commerce, Brick-And-Mortar Stores, Fashion Brands, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Vision Models, Data Analytics Platforms, Virtual Try-On Solutions, Fit Recommendation Engines

2) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Customization Services, Data Management Services

Global Size And Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Market - Regional Insights

In the Size And Fit Prediction AI Global Market Report 2025, North America held the most significant market share in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive study of regions which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

