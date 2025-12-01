Former Ohkay Owingeh Police Department Officer Back in Court After Absconding While on Pre-Trial Release

ALBUQUERQUE – Pre-trial conditions of release for Justin Aguino were revoked after he violated his terms of release, prompting the FBI to publish a wanted poster that led to his arrest.

Aguino was originally arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements for using his position as an officer with the Ohkay Owingeh Police Department to impede a federal grand jury investigation by disclosing information about an ongoing investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration to a person outside the investigation. When confronted by FBI special agents in 2022, Aguino falsely stated that he had not shared any information.

On July 6, 2023, Aguino was released on conditions pending trial. On August 22, 2024, the Isleta Tribal Court issued a bench warrant for his failure to appear at a child support hearing. When Pretrial Services attempted to contact Aguino regarding the warrant, officers discovered his phone number was no longer in service, violating his release by failing to report changes in contact information and failing to remain in communication with officers.

On November 25, 2025, the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office offered a reward for information leading to Aguino’s capture. He was arrested on the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo the following day. On December 1, 2025, Aguino appeared in federal court and was detained pending trial, which was originally scheduled for October 2024, but has not been rescheduled.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Justin A. Garris, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office, made the announcement today.

This case was investigated by the Santa Fe office of the Federal Bureau Investigation with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Region III Drug Enforcement Task Force. Criminal Chief Niki Tapia-Brito is prosecuting the case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.