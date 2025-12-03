Seismic Protection Device Market to Reach USD $3.96 Billion by 2029 at 6.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Seismic Protection Device Market?

In recent times, the market size for seismic protection devices has experienced a robust growth. It is projected to increase from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.07 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include the acceleration in infrastructure development in seismic prone areas, heightened adoption of safety standards, growing urbanization and population density, the spread of commercial and residential construction, and heightened awareness regarding earthquake-resistant structures.

The market for seismic protection devices is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, with its value surging to $3.96 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth projected for this period can be credited to various factors such as the rising demand for the retrofitting of pre-existing buildings, the increased emphasis on durable urban development, growing investment in smart city initiatives, the expansion of seismic observation and control systems, and the escalating need for base isolation and energy dissipation systems. The forthcoming period will see key trends like technological enhancements in base isolation systems, innovative energy dissipation devices, R&D progress in smart materials specifically for seismic protection, the advent of IoT-enabled structural health monitoring systems, and advancements in performance-based seismic design.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Seismic Protection Device Global Market Growth?

Expectations are high for the growth of the seismic protection device market, largely driven by the increasing frequency of natural disasters. These sudden and devastating events can cause substantial damage and pose a serious threat to human life. Climate change is a factor contributing heavily to the surge in these disasters as it amplifies extreme weather conditions and disrupts natural systems. Seismic protection devices come into play here, as they help minimize harm during earthquakes by absorbing and dissipating the seismic energy, thereby safeguarding buildings and associated infrastructures. For instance, data from climate.gov, an official American website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, states that in 2023, the US experienced 28 separate weather and climatic disasters that each resulted in damages exceeding a billion dollars. Thus, the mounting frequency of natural disasters is triggering the expansion of the seismic protection device market. Furthermore, the seismic protection device market is seeing significant growth due to the surge in infrastructure investments. Such investments imply spending on the enhancement and development of vital facilities like communication, energy, and transport systems that are crucial for economic growth and public welfare. The driving force behind escalating infrastructure investments is rapid urbanization as expanding cities necessitate larger transportation, housing, and utility networks to support growing populations and promote sustainable development. These investments aid the progression of seismic protection devices by permitting the construction and upgrading of buildings and infrastructure that integrate advanced systems intended to augment structural resistance and reduce damage caused by earthquakes. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, indicated that in 2023, the infrastructure investment touched $17.25 billion (£13.8 billion) in fixed prices, a 3.9% rise from 2022. Consequently, the rising infrastructure investments are propelling the expansion of the seismic protection device market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Seismic Protection Device Market?

Major players in the Seismic Protection Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Vinci S.A.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Sika AG

• THK Co. Ltd.

• SWCC Showa Holdings Co. Ltd.

• OILES CORPORATION

• Mageba AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Seismic Protection Device Market?

In the seismic protection device marketplace, leading firms are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as seismic expansion joint systems, to increase structural durability and guarantee construction safety during seismic occurrences. Structures are equipped with seismic expansion joint systems to absorb movement and changes between different parts of the building during an earthquake thus preserving the structure and averting damage. As an example, Balco, an American manufacturing corporation, launched the QuakeSpan line in September 2025. This product is specifically tailored for large seismically active and base-isolated infrastructure like hospitals, airports, skyscrapers, and government buildings. The QuakeSpan line caters to broad joint spaces and multi-directional movement, offering protection to large structures during earthquakes. Furthermore, it combines fire and weather safety into one, code-compliant system, ensuring both structural performance and safety. This helps critical buildings to stay operational and secure, lowers the expense of repairs, and aids in meeting regulatory standards.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Seismic Protection Device Market Report?

The seismic protection device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Base Isolators, Dampers, Seismic Braces, Control Systems, Other Types

2) By Technology: Passive Systems, Active Systems, Hybrid Systems, Smart Systems, Other Technologies

3) By Material: Rubber, Steel, Composite Materials, Concrete, Other Materials

4) By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Bridges, Utilities And Infrastructure

5) By End-User: Government And Public Sector, Construction Companies, Engineering Firms, Insurance Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Base Isolators: Lead Rubber Bearings, High-Damping Rubber Bearings, Sliding Bearings

2) By Dampers: Viscous Dampers, Friction Dampers, Hysteretic Dampers

3) By Seismic Braces: Steel Braces, Buckling-Restrained Braces, Moment-Resisting Frames

4) By Control Systems: Active Control Systems, Semi-Active Control Systems, Passive Control Systems

5) By Other Types: Expansion Joints, Energy Dissipation Devices, Seismic Sensors

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Seismic Protection Device Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global seismic protection device market. The market report forecasts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. Regions included in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

