Aventis Wellness Honours Singapore’s Leading Employers in Corporate Wellness at the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

At Aventis Wellness, we are on a mission to champion positive corporate wellness in every company, where employees feel respected, valued, and supported to thrive in a positive work culture.” — Carmen Yap, Centre Director of Aventis Wellness

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Wellness, one of Singapore’s leading corporate wellness providers, proudly honoured top employers for their commitment to workplace well-being at the HRM Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, held on 4 December 2025 at One Farrer Hotel. As the official presenter of the Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness category, Aventis Wellness conferred the Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC)™ accreditation on organisations that demonstrated a holistic and evidence-based approach to employee well-being.

The CCWC™ framework recognises employers that invest meaningfully in five key dimensions of wellness: Physical, Occupational, Intellectual, Social, and Emotional, reflecting a comprehensive view of what it takes to build a healthy and resilient workforce. These awards celebrate organisations that move beyond ad hoc perks to embed wellness into culture, policies, and leadership, enabling employees to thrive both professionally and personally.

The winners of the Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness category this year are:

Gold Award Winner: CapitaLand Investment (CLI)

CLI has partnered with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to promote healthier lifestyle practices across its retail and workspace properties in Singapore. This initiative underscores CLI’s commitment to employee well-being, aligning closely with the principles championed by Aventis Wellness.

Silver Award Winner: Singapore General Hospital (SGH)

SGH received the Silver Award for its comprehensive in-house corporate wellness initiatives that enhance intellectual and social wellness, as well as its strong commitment to embedding well-being practices throughout the organisation.

The Bronze Award was presented to two organisations, reflecting the strong level of excellence in corporate wellness across the sector.

Bronze Award Winner: IHH Healthcare

IHH Healthcare was recognised for innovative wellness programmes that strengthen employee engagement, mental resilience, and occupational well-being, contributing to a productive and supportive work environment. As part of its investment in mental health, IHH Healthcare recently launched a mental wellness app that provides staff with a safe space for self-care, coaching, and clinical support.

Bronze Award Winner: Singapore Nurses Association (SNA)

SNA was celebrated for initiatives that enhance wellness, learning, and professional growth, including scholarships, professional development opportunities, leadership cultivation programmes, and a dedicated phone counselling line that supports social and emotional wellness among nurses and staff.

The CCWC™ framework, built on a robust Five-Pillar Model—Occupational, Intellectual, Emotional, Physical, and Social Wellness—empowers organisations to embed holistic well-being into their culture, boosting productivity, resilience, and talent retention.

Quotes from Award Recipients and Aventis Wellness

Rosemary Loh, Vice President, People Experience, CapitaLand Investment, shared:

“We are honoured to receive the Gold Award for Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness and the Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC)™ recognition. At CapitaLand Investment, we believe that when our people feel supported and empowered, they bring their best selves to work. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to making well-being an integral part of our growth, and we value our partnership with Aventis Wellness, whose programmes have strengthened the resilience and well-being of our employees.”

Mr Sahari Ani, Vice President of the Singapore Nurses Association, commented:

“We are honoured to receive the Bronze Award for Best Organisation for Corporate Wellness and the Certified Corporate Wellness Champion (CCWC)™ recognition. At SNA, we place the well-being of our nurses and staff at the centre of everything we do. This award reinforces our commitment to championing professional growth, fostering resilience, and nurturing a values-led culture where our members and employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to continue advancing the well-being of our communities with heart and integrity.”

Carmen Yap, Centre Director of Aventis Wellness, said:

“At Aventis Wellness, we believe that corporate wellness is not a programme—it is a culture. These organisations exemplify what it means to place people at the heart of organisational success. Their commitment to nurturing holistic well-being sets a powerful benchmark for Singapore, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

Rina Lim, Assistant Director of Aventis Group, added:

“At Aventis, we believe that corporate wellness is a cornerstone of organisational performance. We are proud to partner with organisations that share our commitment to nurturing healthier, happier, and more resilient teams.”

Aventis Wellness remains dedicated to supporting organisations in creating healthier, happier, and more engaged workplaces through its corporate programmes and wellness workshops. For more information on corporate programmes and wellness workshops, please visit https://corporate-wellness.org/.

About Aventis Wellness

Founded in 2010, Aventis Wellness is one of Singapore’s leading corporate wellness providers, offering evidence-based programmes that strengthen employee well-being across physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and occupational dimensions. Backed by certified wellness and mental health professionals, Aventis delivers an extensive suite of services, including postgraduate programmes such as the Master of Arts in Integrative Counselling and Psychotherapy (SAC Accredited) and the Master of Science in Coaching Psychology, practical science-backed workshops, and customised Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) solutions that help organisations build resilient, engaged, and high-performing teams.

