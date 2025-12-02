President Cyril Ramaphosa extends completion date for Khampepe Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has determined 31 July 2026 as the new date for the submission of the final report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations regarding efforts or attempts having been made to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases.

In May 2025, President Ramaphosa signed a proclamation for a judicial commission of inquiry chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe, assisted by retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel SC.

The original Terms of Reference of the Commission provided that the Commission would complete its work within a period of 180 days from the date of the Proclamation and submit its report to the President within 60 days after the date on which the Commission completed its work.

President Ramaphosa has recognised that the Commission started its work late, that there are outstanding documentary responses; that there will be applications for cross-examination and that the Commission will be in recess from mid-December 2025 to early January 2026.

The President has accordingly amended the Terms of Reference to provide that the Commission must complete its work on 29 May 2026 and submit its report by 31 July 2026.

President Ramaphosa says the extension will aid the Commission to complete its work without any further delay and to provide the country with a full account of the circumstances that gave rise to the establishment of the Commission.

