MyShop Technologies Launches MaYa, Industry's First Six-Language AI Ordering Assistant for Restaurants

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyShop Technologies , the rapidly expanding restaurant technology platform, today announced the commercial launch of MaYa , an AI-powered voice ordering system that handles unlimited simultaneous phone orders in six languages, fundamentally changing how restaurants capture revenue.MaYa processes orders in English, Spanish, Hebrew, Russian, Arabic, and French, with seamless mid-conversation language switching. The system integrates directly with restaurant POS systems and kitchen displays, eliminating order errors while capturing revenue typically lost to busy signals and language barriers."Restaurants lose thousands in revenue weekly from missed calls during peak hours," said Itsik Zizov, Co-Founder and CEO of MyShop Technologies. "MaYa ensures every call becomes an order, regardless of volume or language."The technology arrives as restaurants struggle with labor shortages and rising operational costs. While third-party platforms charge up to 30% commission on orders, MaYa operates on MyShop's flat-fee model, starting at just $89/month, ensuring restaurants retain full profit margins."We've eliminated the choice between answering phones and serving in-house customers," said Roey Gesser, Co-Founder and CEO. "MaYa handles unlimited calls while staff focuses on hospitality."MyShop Technologies currently serves over 1,000 restaurant locations across the United States, Israel, Greece, and Canada. The company's Republic crowdfunding campaign has attracted investments from restaurant owners, NVIDIA executives, and industry veterans who recognize AI's transformative potential in restaurant operations.About MyShop TechnologiesMyShop Technologies provides comprehensive ordering and management solutions that help restaurants maintain independence from third-party platforms. The company's suite includes branded mobile apps, websites, self-service kiosks, and now MaYa AI voice ordering, all designed to maximize restaurant profitability while eliminating commission fees.Contact: MyShop Technologies 1590 NE 162nd St, Suite 500 North Miami Beach, FL 33162 www.myshoptechnologies.com

