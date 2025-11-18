MyShop Technologies Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Republic.co, Targeting $10M ARR by December 2026

OMS from MyShop Technologies AI Ordering is revolutionizing how restaurants take and manage their orders.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyShop Technologies , the all-in-one AI ordering and management platform helping independent restaurants and local stores compete with national chains, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on Republic.co. With $1.5M in current ARR and a projected ARR of $10M by December 2026, MyShop is inviting investors to join a proven success story that's redefining how small businesses manage online ordering and customer relationships.Solving a $112 Billion Market ProblemIndependent restaurants and local stores face crushing challenges: third-party platforms extract 30% commissions on every order, labor costs spiral as staff juggle multiple order channels, and businesses lose control of their customer data. MyShop solves all these problems simultaneously with an integrated platform that has already deployed 1,000+ business locations across North America, Israel, and Canada in just 24 months."We're building the technology that levels the playing field between independent businesses and national chains," said Itsik Zizov, CEO of MyShop Technologies. "Our customers are seeing 40% increases in repeat orders and up to $3,200 in monthly savings by eliminating platform fees. That's why our retention rates outperform the industry by 3-7x."Industry-Leading Metrics Signal Explosive Growth PotentialMyShop has achieved exceptional traction that validates both its technology and business model:• 1% Monthly Churn Rate: While most SMB-focused SaaS companies struggle with 3%–7% monthly churn, MyShop retains customers at rates typically seen only in enterprise software• $15,000 Customer Lifetime Value: Proven unit economics with 2.5-year average customer lifetime• 40% Non-Restaurant Revenue: Platform versatility validated across grocers, pharmacies, pet stores, and specialty retail, expanding addressable market to 42.9 million U.S. businessesAI Voice System Launching Soon to Process Thousands of OrdersMyShop is preparing to launch its conversational AI voice ordering system that will answer unlimited simultaneous phone calls in six languages. The system will handle complete order conversations, answer menu questions, and process payments while delivering 30% labor cost savings and 80% order accuracy. Customers will be able to switch languages mid-conversation seamlessly.What Sets MyShop ApartUnlike third-party platforms that extract commissions forever, MyShop's flat monthly subscription model ($89-$149) aligns incentives with customer success:• Commission-Free Ordering: Branded apps and websites eliminate up to 30% in delivery fees• Complete Customer Data Ownership: Drive repeat business with push notifications and personalized offers• Unified Dashboard: Consolidates phone, kiosk, app, web, delivery services and walk-in POS into one intelligent workflow• Easy Onboarding: Simple implementation that eliminates friction and enables rapid scaling• Multilingual Capability: Serve diverse customer bases in six languagesThe Growth OpportunityFunds raised will accelerate MyShop's aggressive expansion strategy:• Launch AI voice system to process thousands of orders across six languages• Scale from 1,000 to 10,000+ locations across North America within 24 months• Expand sales infrastructure to capture explosive inbound demand from word-of-mouth growth• Accelerate product development for non-restaurant verticals (40% of current customer base)• Strengthen strategic partnerships with POS providers and delivery platformsJoin the MovementMyShop's equity crowdfunding campaign is now live on Republic.co. Investors can learn more about the company's traction, financial projections, and growth strategy by visiting https://republic.com/myshop and registering to invest."We're giving everyday investors the opportunity to participate in a company that's already proven product-market fit with exceptional metrics," added Roey Gesser, Co-CEO of MyShop Technologies. "Our early investors believed in the vision when we were just starting. Now we're inviting the public to join us as we scale toward market leadership."About MyShop TechnologiesMyShop Technologies is a Florida-based company founded in Israel that provides AI-powered order management and online ordering solutions for independent restaurants and local stores. The company's integrated platform combines branded mobile apps, web ordering, self-service kiosks, AI voice ordering, and unified multi-channel management to help small businesses compete with national chains while eliminating third-party platform fees and capturing complete customer data ownership.For more information, visit www.myshoptechnologies.com or the Republic.co campaign page at https://republic.com/myshop

