RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

CASE#: 25A4010738

TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/01/25, 0210 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 640 Newark St, Newark

VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Assault (X3), Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: James O’Meara

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in Newark for a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis in relative’s home. Upon arrival, it was learned that O’Meara had been showing escalating signs of aggression, breaking items and was alone within the residence. O’Meara emerged from the residence briefly, threatening Troopers in the driveway, attempting to approach them with both an axe and a running chainsaw. Troopers maintained distance in accordance with Statewide Use of Force Policy as O’Meara returned to his relatives’ residence. O’Meara was taken into custody hours later without incident. He was transported to the State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and charged with three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threatening. O’Meara was subsequently held at the Northeast Regional Correction Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/02/25.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without Bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

