RE: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
*Updated to include mug shot*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010738
TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/01/25, 0210 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 640 Newark St, Newark
VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Assault (X3), Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: James O’Meara
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in Newark for a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis in relative’s home. Upon arrival, it was learned that O’Meara had been showing escalating signs of aggression, breaking items and was alone within the residence. O’Meara emerged from the residence briefly, threatening Troopers in the driveway, attempting to approach them with both an axe and a running chainsaw. Troopers maintained distance in accordance with Statewide Use of Force Policy as O’Meara returned to his relatives’ residence. O’Meara was taken into custody hours later without incident. He was transported to the State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and charged with three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threatening. O’Meara was subsequently held at the Northeast Regional Correction Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/02/25.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
From: Skiff, Jack via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, December 1, 2025 8:56 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010738
TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/01/25, 0210 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 640 Newark St, Newark
VIOLATION: Attempted Aggravated Assault (X3), Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: James O’Meara
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marblehead, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in Newark for a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis in relative’s home. Upon arrival, it was learned that O’Meara had been showing escalating signs of aggression, breaking items and was alone within the residence. O’Meara emerged from the residence briefly, threatening Troopers in the driveway, attempting to approach them with both an axe and a running chainsaw. Troopers maintained distance in accordance with Statewide Use of Force Policy as O’Meara returned to his relatives’ residence. O’Meara was taken into custody hours later without incident. He was transported to the State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing and charged with three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Threatening. O’Meara was subsequently held at the Northeast Regional Correction Facility without bail. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 12/02/25.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.