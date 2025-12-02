Assetium and Crédit Agricole CIB develop a new institutional custody framework based on continuous verification for RWA

ASSETIUM VERITAS LEDGER

The framework integrates AI-audited Digital Twins and ISO 20022 interoperability to establish a sovereign standard for bank grade RWA custody

MIAMI, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assetium , the global leader in continuous verification of real world assets (RWA), and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) announce a strategic collaboration to develop a new institutional custody framework based on continuous verification through artificial intelligence and native interoperability using the international ISO 20022 standard. This model introduces an operational architecture centered on permanent traceability, technological resilience, regulatory alignment, and sovereign standardization, ensuring that tokenized assets can operate securely and transparently within the global banking infrastructure."This collaboration with Assetium represents a structural advancement for the infrastructure of capital markets,” stated Quoc Bui, Global CTO of Crédit Agricole CIB. According to Bui, the continuous verification provided by Assetium enables the custody of AI validated Digital Twins, ensuring the integrity of the underlying physical asset at all times. He also emphasized that the interoperability achieved through ISO 20022 directly contributes to systemic stability and prepares the industry for global, scalable adoption of tokenized assets.The technological foundation of the model is based on the Assetium Veritas Ledger (AVL), an infrastructure designed to provide uninterrupted verification of the state, existence, and condition of physical assets backing RWA tokens. Assetium operates as a sovereign verifier through satellite monitoring, specialized sensors, automated inspections, and artificial intelligence, generating technical evidence that is then anchored on blockchain. This combination ensures that information remains both verifiable and immutable. Assetium does not compete with blockchain; instead, it strengthens it by providing the physical verification and continuous auditing layer required for full institutional confidence in RWA. Each token embeds an autonomously updated Digital Twin, generating a digital pedigree suitable for fiduciary custody and recognized through the AVL Seal.Assetium’s technological ecosystem functions as a universal trust infrastructure capable of integrating seamlessly into industries requiring advanced traceability and sovereign validation. Its architecture allows native adoption by sectors such as governments, central banks, energy, commodities, construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, real estate, carbon markets, insurance, technical auditing, financial institutions, and clearing systems. This unique, sovereign and unified model enables a single verification standard to operate across multiple industries, creating a common language of trust whereby each sector can integrate AVL as its verification layer, enabling tokenized operations, automated audits, and bank-grade custody with full traceability.The custody framework developed in partnership with Crédit Agricole CIB is built on the interoperability requirements of the ISO 20022 standard. This architecture will allow tokens backed by verified assets to integrate seamlessly with international banking systems, including payment networks, financial messaging, clearing, and settlement infrastructures, reinforcing the technical connectivity between RWAs and the regulated financial system. Crédit Agricole CIB will serve as the regulated custodian of tokens supported by Digital Twins audited through Assetium’s continuous verification model, ensuring compliance and fiduciary robustness.The collaboration reaffirms the commitment of both institutions to systemic stability, regulatory compliance, technological resilience, auditable transparency, and the creation of critical infrastructure for the financial markets of the future. This model represents a foundational pillar for the safe, scalable and verifiable adoption of tokenized assets across the global financial system and multiple real world industries.

