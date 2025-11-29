Assetium introduces new infrastructure for verification and digitalization of real world assets

Assetium leads the transition toward regulated digital markets through the tokenization of real-world assets. https://www.assetium.org/

The platform integrates geospatial verification, structured documentation and automated analysis to enhance traceability in asset tokenization processes.

Assetium unites institutions, governments and industries under a single sovereign, auditable model becoming the global standard for integrating and verifying RWA with full traceability and trust.” — Jonathan Hale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global financial system is experiencing growing demand for mechanisms that consolidate traceability, document validation and oversight in the digitalization of real world assets (RWA). In response to this need, Assetium Global Holdings Pte. has announced the development of an infrastructure designed to support public and private institutions in the management, certification and monitoring of physical and financial assets using digital technologies.The platform, named Assetium Veritas Ledger, incorporates geospatial verification tools, structured documentation and automated analysis to strengthen the consistency and accuracy of information associated with tokenized assets. According to the company’s technical document, the system aims to provide regulators and participating institutions with continuous validation based on verifiable data.Geospatial verification and operational monitoringOne of the technical components of the model is a verification layer called Geo Sentinel, which combines satellite imagery, industrial sensors, external data sources and geospatial analytics to monitor the operational characteristics of physical assets, including industrial facilities, energy infrastructure or real estate. This information is integrated into digital records to increase visibility into the conditions, activity and relevant variations of the asset.The collected data is structured and recorded using times tamping and hashing methods on a blockchain network, allowing entities to audit the logged information and evaluate its consistency over time.Digital identity and structured documentationThe platform includes a Data Pedigree module that consolidates legal records, technical documents, certifications, coordinates, operational history and other asset related information. This digital repository functions as a structured data source that can be integrated into supervisory and audit processes.The information contained in this module is updated in accordance with changes detected by the monitoring layers, ensuring that the digital representation of the asset remains aligned with its physical condition.Automated analysis and predictive modelsThe system also incorporates an AI-based analytics engine that evaluates operational patterns, environmental metrics, historical behavior and risk indicators. These models generate metrics that may assist supervisory bodies or institutional participants in assessing the asset over time.The technical document defines an index called the Tokenized Risk Index (TRI), intended as a metric that integrates multiple operational and documentary parameters to support regulatory and financial evaluations.Governance tools for supervisory authoritiesAs part of its institutional design, the infrastructure includes a control panel intended for regulators or designated authorities. This module enables review of asset data, validation of records, configuration of operational parameters, report generation and the establishment of traceability mechanisms aligned with existing financial regulations.Among its technical features, the system allows report generation in formats widely used by international financial networks, such as XBRL and ISO 20022, facilitating integration into traditional supervisory and audit workflows.Institutional and sectoral applicationsThe document outlines multiple use cases, including digitalization of public assets, administration of financial portfolios, infrastructure oversight, real-estate monitoring and certification of productive assets. Across these applications, the infrastructure is designed to improve the quality and verifiability of information used in asset tokenization and institutional traceability processes.Launch and next stepsAccording to the company, the infrastructure is in its final preparation phase ahead of its presentation to governmental institutions, financial entities and corporate organizations. The stated objective is to provide a technical environment capable of integrating physical, documentary and regulatory data into digital processes based on international standards.

