Author Lida Lee Roberts Debuts Book Detailing a Spiritual Journey and Its Inspiration

First time author Lida Lee Roberts shares her spiritual journey and the photograph that transformed her faith in her debut book, Quit Lying to My Children.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when many feel disconnected from faith and purpose, author Lida Lee Roberts offers a heartfelt message drawn from her own spiritual experiences. Her debut book, Quit Lying to My Children , reflects the profound moment she believed she witnessed a divine sign in the clouds during a visit to the Mount of Olives—a moment that reshaped her personal walk with God.The book follows Lida’s spiritual reawakening, beginning in the quiet hills of Austin and extending to the sunlit stone streets of Noto, Sicily, where she describes feeling an extraordinary sense of communion with the Holy Spirit. Through vivid storytelling, Scripture-inspired reflections, and candid testimony, Quit Lying to My Children invites readers into her personal interpretation of the presence of God in her life.“He is knocking,” Lida writes. “He wants to commune with you... face to face.”Part spiritual memoir and part devotional reflection, Quit Lying to My Children encourages readers to slow down, look inward, and open themselves to deeper intimacy with Christ as she has experienced it. It speaks to believers and seekers alike—especially those longing for renewed faith or a meaningful encounter with God.Quit Lying to My Children is available now in paperback and eBook through Amazon and major online retailers.A thoughtful gift for anyone seeking encouragement, inspiration, or a personal story of transformation.About the AuthorLida Lee Roberts was born and raised in Austin, Texas. Though a Christian since childhood, she experienced what she describes as a life-changing return to Christ that reshaped her spirit and purpose. A photograph she captured on the Mount of Olives became a pivotal moment in her personal faith journey—and the inspiration behind Quit Lying to My Children. This is her first published work, written with the conviction and spiritual passion she attributes to the leading of the Holy Spirit.

