Garrison Flood Control Reinforces Domestic Strength and Durability with USA-Made Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood Wall System

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across the United States face rising flood risks, Garrison Flood Control is reaffirming the critical importance of material strength, engineering precision, technical expertise and USA manufacturing in flood protection solutions. The company’s flagship Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood Wall System continues to set the industry standard with its unmatched durability and reliability, and has been installed on over 3,500+ structures nationwide.Engineered from 6063–T6 Anodized Aluminum, Hammerhead™ Flood Planks and structural components deliver superior strength and corrosion resistance compared to the weaker 6063–T5 Aluminum, often used in overseas products. Combined with high pressure Die-Castings and Marine-Grade 316L Stainless Steel Hardware, the system is designed to withstand the hydrostatic, hydrodynamic, and impact stresses of real flood events.The Hammerhead™ system has consistently proven its superior design and unwavering reliability when tested against the harshest weather conditions. Its operational integrity has been thoroughly validated through multiple major hurricane events, serving as a testament to its robust engineering and durable construction.Specifically, the Hammerhead™ Flood Barrier maintained peak performance throughout the devastating impacts of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. During these catastrophic storms, where other systems faltered or failed entirely, Hammerhead™ continued to operate effectively, ensuring sustained protection and functionality. This exceptional track record underscores Hammerhead's™ capability not only to protect and prevent, but to thrive in extreme environmental stress, cementing its reputation as the industry standard in flood resilience.Only Hammerhead™ has the patent pending SureGasket™ and AlumiSeal™ sealing systems, which were specially engineered to provide additional leak protection at Post Mount intersections and underneath the flood barrier Planks. No other system on the market has such an innovative engineered sealing system and this is as a result of real world experience and testing.“Flood protection is only as strong as the materials and engineering behind it,” said Arnon Rosan, CEO at Garrison Flood Control. “By sourcing the best aluminum, producing quality die-cast components, and manufacturing entirely in the U.S., we give customers the confidence that their flood wall will perform when it matters most”.Unlike many imitation systems, Hammerhead™ is backed by certified U.S. engineering and field-tested reports that verify its performance under pressure. The system’s Posts, mounted on either side of an opening, enable rapid deployment of flood Planks, allowing property owners to secure their facilities quickly in advance of severe weather and flood events.“You wouldn’t fly in an airplane without engineering, so it amazes me that people would consider purchasing flood barriers that had no engineering to protect their most valuable assets.” added Arnon Rosan. “There are a lot of unethical players emerging in the space, who sell copycat products with no engineering or historical presence in the market, and prospective customers need to be careful to ensure they are buying from a reputable business,” he added.Setting themselves apart from competitors, Garrison boasts a 10-day lead time for the Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System, ensuring customers can get their flood protection in a timely manner. This pales in comparison to others who sometimes have a lead time of 10-15+ weeks.Beyond its engineering strength, Hammerhead™ reflects Garrison’s commitment to American manufacturing. Every system is custom fabricated and assembled in Garrison's main office and fabrication facility in Florida using USA made materials, ensuring rigorous quality control, fast turnaround times, and reliable customer support. This domestic oversight stands in contrast to offshore alternatives where quality assurance, supply chains, and after-sale service are inconsistent at best.From municipalities and government agencies to commercial property owners, condominiums and residential homes, Hammerhead™ has become the trusted choice for flood protection across the country. With a proven track record of advanced performance, an installation division and expanded production capacity, Garrison Flood Control is helping safeguard critical infrastructure and communities against increasingly frequent and severe flooding.About Garrison Flood ControlGarrison Flood Control designs and manufactures innovative and engineered flood protection solutions built to safeguard communities, businesses, homes, and infrastructure from rising waters. With a commitment to U.S. manufacturing, certified engineering, and customer trust, Garrison delivers durable, dependable flood control systems—including the Hammerhead™ Aluminum Flood-Log System—that perform when it matters most.

