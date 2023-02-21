Garrison™ Flood Control Unveils Top Selling Mayim Flood Barrier in a Hunter Green Color Variation
Garrison™ Flood Control releases a new color option to their number one selling flood control product, the Mayim™ 30”H Flood Barrier (MB2), in a Hunter Green.
The Hunter Green Mayim version seamlessly integrates into many green environments for future durable flood protection at golf courses and clubs, public parks and spaces, residential lawns and more”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Garrison™ Flood Control offers the widest range and variety of flood control systems. Their most popular flood protection system, The Mayim™️ Interlocking Flood Barriers for flood control, water diversion and containment. Mayim Flood Barriers act as a durable protective solution that can defend against flood water up to 30 inches in height. With flood threats becoming more frequent, Mayim allows for complete perimeter protection of important infrastructure.
— Arnon Rosan
Originally launched in the color red, the addition of the Hunter Green flood panel barriers paves the way for Garrison to expand their most popular product line while allowing customers flexibility in their shopping options. The goal of providing economical and durable flood protection solutions remains the top priority.
“Mayim is our most popular flood product. Therefore, it is fitting that we chose it to introduce a new color for customers to choose from. We are excited about the possibilities with the Hunter Green version as it can seamlessly integrate into many green environments and areas for future durable flood protection at golf courses and clubs, public parks and spaces, residential lawns and more,” said Arnon Rosan, President of Garrison Flood Control.
The MB2 version of the Mayim Flood Barrier will be available in the new Hunter Green color in March 2023. The MB2 Mayim Interlocking Flood Barrier panels come in 30in heights and also have additional interconnecting panels that allow for curvatures around obstacles and certain environments. The simple insert and lock connection system allows for any desired length of flood protection for homes, businesses, municipalities and more.
“Our goal is to ensure that we are the most adaptive and resourceful solution for customers to consult with and purchase from when protecting their properties from flooding. With flooding being the most common natural disaster it is important for us to not only provide great flood preventative products, but our expertise as well,” Mr. Rosan explained.
Garrison Flood Control encourages customers to reach out to a dedicated Flood Specialist who will understand and make expert recommendations for the perfect flood solutions to fit their needs.
Garrison™ Flood Control is a New York-based manufacturer and distributor of a complete line of flood control products. Garrison products contain, divert, and re-route water away from valuable property, equipment, infrastructure, and facilities and help prevent flood damage due to rising water levels.
If you would like additional information about Garrison™ Flood Control Systems, visit www.garrisonflood.com
Arnon Rosan
Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
+1 929-299-2099
sales@garrisonflood.com
Mayim (MB2) 30"H Flood Panel Color Options