Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,662 in the last 365 days.

ARH Technology Services Group Introduces AI & Legal-Tech Advisory Programs

Alejandro R. Hernandez

Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Technology Services Group Introduces AI & Legal-Tech Advisory Programs for Manhattan and Los Angeles Law Firms & Professional Practices

MANAHTTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARH Technology Services Group, an affiliate of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced the expansion of its AI-Driven Legal Tech & Operational Systems Advisory Program, now serving law firms, real-estate brokerages, and professional practices across Manhattan and Los Angeles.

Led by attorney-advisor and business consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the initiative is designed to help firms adopt modern AI workflows, enhance operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen client service capacity while maintaining all ethical, regulatory, and confidentiality obligations.

“Law firms and professional practices in Manhattan and Los Angeles are facing unprecedented pressure to modernize,” Hernandez said. “We help organizations integrate practical, responsible, and secure AI systems that support their attorneys, staff, and clients—not replace them.”

The advisory program includes:
• AI workflow design for legal, real estate & corporate teams
• Document automation, intake automation & CRM systems
• Practice-specific AI integration for probate, immigration, real estate & business law
• Operational diagnostics and efficiency consulting
• Ethics-compliant AI use policies and governance frameworks
• Staff training and implementation support

Hernandez brings over two decades of litigation, transactional, consulting, and executive-level advisory experience to the initiative, bridging legal expertise with advanced operational strategy.

ARH Global Advisors and ARH Technology Service Group works with small and midsize law firms, solo practitioners, real-estate brokerages, and multi-location professional practices seeking greater efficiency and scalable practice growth in 2025 and beyond.

Media Contact:
ARH Technology Services Group LLC
Manhattan, New York, Austin, Texas & Los Angeles, California
info@arhconsults.com

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Alejandro Hernandez
ARH Consulting LLC
+ +1 646-290-7380
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ARH Technology Services Group Introduces AI & Legal-Tech Advisory Programs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more