Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Technology Services Group Introduces AI & Legal-Tech Advisory Programs for Manhattan and Los Angeles Law Firms & Professional Practices

MANAHTTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Technology Services Group, an affiliate of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced the expansion of its AI-Driven Legal Tech & Operational Systems Advisory Program, now serving law firms, real-estate brokerages, and professional practices across Manhattan and Los Angeles.Led by attorney-advisor and business consultant Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the initiative is designed to help firms adopt modern AI workflows, enhance operational efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen client service capacity while maintaining all ethical, regulatory, and confidentiality obligations.“Law firms and professional practices in Manhattan and Los Angeles are facing unprecedented pressure to modernize,” Hernandez said. “We help organizations integrate practical, responsible, and secure AI systems that support their attorneys, staff, and clients—not replace them.”The advisory program includes:• AI workflow design for legal, real estate & corporate teams• Document automation, intake automation & CRM systems• Practice-specific AI integration for probate, immigration, real estate & business law• Operational diagnostics and efficiency consulting • Ethics-compliant AI use policies and governance frameworks• Staff training and implementation supportHernandez brings over two decades of litigation, transactional, consulting, and executive-level advisory experience to the initiative, bridging legal expertise with advanced operational strategy.ARH Global Advisors and ARH Technology Service Group works with small and midsize law firms, solo practitioners, real-estate brokerages, and multi-location professional practices seeking greater efficiency and scalable practice growth in 2025 and beyond.Media Contact:ARH Technology Services Group LLCManhattan, New York, Austin, Texas & Los Angeles, Californiainfo@arhconsults.com

