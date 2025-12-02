PLAZA MEXICO CELEBRATES ‘DIA DE LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE’ WITH A PROCESSION, REENACTMENT OF THE MIRACLES & MUCH MORE

A COMMUNAL SERENADE TO THE VIRGIN MOTHER, LIVE MUSIC AND DANCE: A celebration of faith, tradition, and community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plaza Mexico hosts its annual celebration of ‘Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe’ (The Virgin of Guadalupe Day) on December 11 & 12, 2025.The celebrations begin on the evening of December 11th with the community gathering for a theatrical reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which includes the creation of a symbolic altar. It culminates in a heartfelt serenade to the Virgin Mother with the traditional birthday song ‘Las Mañanitas’ led by Mariachi Azteca. The two-day activities take place amidst a festive atmosphere with Plaza Mexico filled with love and pride in their faith, their homeland, and each other.This year's celebrations will include traditional dancers, a mariachi performance, local performers and distribution of ‘pan dulce’ (sweet bread) and coffee.‘Dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe’ commemorates the miraculous appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe to the indigenous man Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, where her image was imprinted on his tilma (cloak). Guadalupe Day is both a Catholic holiday and a Mexican National Holiday celebrated annually on December 12 to commemorate the Virgin Mary's appearance to Saint Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill in Guadelupe, Mexico in the year 1531. The Virgin Mary's image was imprinted on Saint Juan Diego's tilma (cloak) and has since become a symbol of both Catholic, Mexican, Mexican American pride.Editors please note:Thursday, December 11(5pm – 12am)5:00pm -10:00pm live music11:00pm Mass with Mariachi12am Banda music performanceFriday, December 12(8am – 12pm)8:00am Procession10:00am Mass with Mariachi11:30am Distribution of pan dulce and coffeeLocal musical performers:Mariachi Azteca ( performing Las Mañanitas) , El Flamante Acapulco Tropical, Los Cadetes de Emilio Garza, Caliente Show, Banda La Misma Esencia, Los Guaches del Norte, Los Brandys, Tere Olivo, Yasmin Rojas, Gabriel Arteaga, Manuel Márquez el Jaliciense, El Chilaquil, Comparsa Revolucion plus traditional danzantes.Location: Plaza México 3100 E Imperial Hwy, Lynwood, CA 90262Entrance + Parking: FreeFamily-Friendly | All Are WelcomePlaza México video (2024)About Plaza MexicoLocated at 3100 E. Imperial Hwy in the emergent city of Lynwood California, only 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, Plaza Mexico is a unique 420,000 square foot retail, food, and office space blended together with Mexican culture to create an Hispanic wonderland of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plaza Mexico is bounded by Imperial Highway, Long Beach Boulevard, State Street, and the 105 Freeway, so no matter where you live you are never too far from this little piece of Mexico in Southern California.Plaza México stands as a cultural landmark in Lynwood, California, celebrating the beauty, history, and spirit of Mexico. Inspired by traditional Mexican architecture and iconic landmarks, the plaza was designed to transport visitors into the heart of Mexico through its vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted details, and authentic sense of community.More than a shopping destination, Plaza México is a place where culture, commerce, and connection thrive. The plaza hosts a wide variety of events year-round — from traditional celebrations like Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias to live music, artisan markets, and family festivals that bring people together from across Southern California.Visitors can stroll through beautifully designed spaces that feature replicas of Mexico’s most renowned monuments, including El Ángel de la Independencia, Kiosko de San Miguel de Allende, and Aztec Calendar. Each landmark offers a glimpse into Mexico’s rich cultural heritage and provides a unique opportunity for guests to embark on a self-guided cultural tour right here in Lynwood.Whether you’re visiting for shopping, dining, entertainment, or simply to connect with the vibrant Mexican culture, Plaza México invites you to experience a piece of Mexico — without leaving California.

