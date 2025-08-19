The 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival, presented by Toyota, announces this year's film selections

HMFF

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota, announces this year’s selections for its 17th annual edition on September 12-20, 2025, during Hispanic Heritage Month.The Hola Mexico Film Festival, presented by Toyota, will kick off with opening night activities featuring a screening, red-carpet event, and after-party for the film “Autos, Mota y Rocanrol,” directed by José Manuel Cravioto. This event will take place at The Montalbán Theater in Hollywood.The celebration will continue the next day with a special screening, red carpet, after party, and concert event for the film “Mesa de Regalos,” directed by Noe Santillan Lopez, at Cinepolis Cinemas in Pico Rivera.Join us for a special screening of the film “Mistura,” a Peruvian/Mexican production directed by Ricardo de Montreuil, featuring Barbara Mori and Christian Meier at Regal LA Live. Don't miss the chance to enjoy the new reclining seats for a more comfortable movie experience.In the lead-up to the closing night, the festival will host a special screening at the Milagro Cinema in Norwalk. The festival will conclude with a screening, red carpet event, after party, and concert for “Mirreyes vs. Godinez” (Vegas), directed by Chava Cartas.Samuel Douek, founder and director of HMFF, expressed his excitement for the festival: “After 17 years, we’re just getting started! It’s a joy to showcase talented filmmakers. In today’s political climate, highlighting the achievements of Mexicans and Latinos is crucial. Immigrants like Iñárritu, Cuarón, and Del Toro exemplify success. In 2025, we’ll present films that resonate deeply with audiences. Thanks to Toyota for their support. I look forward to seeing everyone at the theaters!”“Film has a unique way of bringing culture and stories to life, connecting and celebrating people across communities,” said Tyler Litchenberger, Manager, Toyota Brand and Social Media Marketing. “We’re proud to support the Hola Mexico Film Festival again during Hispanic Heritage Month as this festival shines a spotlight on the incredible talent and stories from Mexico that resonate with audiences everywhere. It’s inspiring to see how it honors Mexico’s rich film tradition while embracing new voices that are shaping the future of film.”Hola México Film Festival, presented by Toyota, will feature 20+ films and 20 short films from its filmmaker-focused program Tomorrows Filmmakers Today.As part of this celebration, Toyota teamed up with a past participant of the Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today program, Mario Garza – now a filmmaker in Los Angeles – to bring a bold, original concept to life. This short film cleverly intertwines the suspense of a horror story with the ingenuity of the Toyota bZ. This short film delivers thrilling storytelling paired with cutting-edge design that slice through the film’s tension, leading to a playful and unexpected conclusion.CATEGORIES:MEXICO AHORA (MEXICO NOW)Autos, Mota, Rocanrol Dir: José Manuel CraviotoBatman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) Dir. Juan José Meza-LeónCorina Dir. Urzula Barba HopfnerCafé Chairel Dir. Fernando Barreda LunaEl Club Perfecto (The Perfect Club) Dir. Ricardo CastroHombres Íntegros (Fine Young Men) Dir. Alejandro AndradeLas Mutaciones (The Mutations) Dir. Jorge Ramírez SuarezLázaro De Noche (Lázaro at Night) Dir. Nicolas PeredaMesa De Regalos (The Gift Table) Dir. Noé Santillán LópezMistura Dir. Ricardo de MontreuilMirreyes vs Godinez (Vegas) Dir. Chava CartasUna Historia de Amor y Guerra (A History of Love and War) Dir. Santiago Mohar VolkowNo Nos Moveran (We Shall Not Be Moved) Dir. Pierre Saint MartínTeléfono Público Dir. Moisés Roditi HadenblitTodavía Conmigo Dir. Alfonso Pineda UlloaDOCUMENTARYConcierto Para Otras Manos (Concerto for other Hands) Dir. Ernesto González DíazEl Equipo del Pueblo (The peoples team) Dir. Rafael AparicioLa Falla (Cracked) Dir. Alana SimõesNos Fuimos A Penales (Penalty) Dir. Iván Barrera “Chipichape”Sin Barreras (No Barriers) Dir. Luisa Melo y Gonzalo FigueroaUn Dia 28 de Enero Dir. Cesar Uriarte2025 Sponsors of the 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presented by Toyota: KCRW, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, McDonald's, Maison Perrier, UNAM, SoCal Sounds, City of Pico Rivera, Univision Los Angeles and presenting sponsor Toyota.About Hola México Film Festival:Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films, and documentaries, the festival showcases high-quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts.Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the HMFF, earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Mexico City's Anahuac University and his master's degree in Event Management in Sydney, Australia, where he founded Hola Mexico Film Festival. The festival has since grown into the largest of its kind outside of Mexico and is now a celebrated, yearly tradition held in the capital of the worldwide film industry, Los Angeles, CA.About Toyota:Toyota (NYSE:TM), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands and directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America (nearly 48,000 in the U.S.).For almost 70 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 47 million cars and trucks in North America at the company’s 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, the company’s plant in North Carolina will begin to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.7 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2024, of which more than 43 percent were electrified vehicles (full battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell).Visit: https://www.holamexicoff.com/

