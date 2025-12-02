Turki Alalshikh Visits AlHisn Big Time & Qiddiya Studios to Review Preparations for the Unbroken Sword Film

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), visited today (Monday) the AlHisn Big Time Studios and Qiddiya Studios to review the progress of the historical film depicting the life of the revered companion Khalid bin AlWalid. The film is one of the largest Arab productions in the region’s cinematic history and is produced by Sela, under the sponsorship of the General Entertainment Authority and Riyadh Season.The project follows over a year of extensive preparations, including the construction of large-scale sets, the development of major battle sequences, and the creation of high-level action choreography required for a production of this scale, in addition to designing detailed visual elements that accurately reflect the film’s historical setting.During the visit, HE viewed several aspects of the ongoing preparations, including set construction, early environment models, and artistic designs illustrating the final visual direction of the scenes, architecture, and costumes.HE also met with the creative and technical teams, including acclaimed director Alik Sakharov, and renowned producer Richard Sharkey. The team briefed him on the latest updates in pre-production and upcoming steps as the project transitions into its next phase, ensuring the delivery of a world-class cinematic experience that reflects the significance and ambition of the film.The film stands as one of the most prominent cinematic projects being produced in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the rapid growth of the film industry and the rising quality of Arab productions toward more advanced, professional standards.

