California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger Shares Advice on Advocacy, Duty to the Law with UC Law SF Students

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger shared insights from her journey from law student to the state’s highest court, highlighting how a calling to serve the public good guided her career. She spoke with students about the importance of understanding one’s audience, collaborating with colleagues to reach sound decisions, and overcoming self-doubt through purpose-driven work.

