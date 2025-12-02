The long and short of [U.S.] Supreme Court oral arguments

This article examines how oral argument time has evolved at the Supreme Court over nearly seven decades, using data from Oyez (procured with the help of Jack Truscott) covering the period from the 1955-56 term through the current one. What emerges is the story of a precipitous decline in total argument time since the 1960s, followed by a recent uptick in average argument length per case as the court’s docket has shrunk.

