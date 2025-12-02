Submit Release
East County man issued “Cease and Desist” notice from State Bar for unauthorized practice of law

According to Justia, in 2023 [Shannon Murphy] sued the Antioch Police Department for civil rights violations, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California and last year, Murphy sued that court’s Office of the Clerk. According to Trellis, in 2021, he sued O’Reilly Auto Parts who, in response, filed a motion to declare Murphy a vexatious litigant. Also, in 2021, according to casemine.com, he sued the I.R.S. Taxpayer Advocate.

