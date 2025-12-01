Science Power-up: Where Biomanufacturing Can Take Us This Century

Deepti Tanjore, biomanufacturing expert and Director of the Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development Unit (ABPDU), shares how scale-up technologies developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) are enabling breakthroughs in commercialization for products built from biology. With state-of-the-art equipment and expertise, her team is partnering with industry to move outputs from the lab to the marketplace. Explore how fundamental science is shaping the future of everyday items we all rely on, from food to plastics – and how artificial intelligence and data will power the technologies of tomorrow in biomanufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.