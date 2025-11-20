New Data Release from CUORE Features a “Noise-Canceling” Algorithm

“It’s exciting because we’re unveiling how we got to be in this universe we are in,” added Samantha Pagan, a former graduate student at Yale University and part of the large team (made mostly of students and postdocs) that reprocessed and analyzed the dataset. “And because CUORE is so sensitive, we can also do another whole program of physics with the detector where we look for dark matter.”

In addition to neutrinos and dark matter, CUORE’s sensitivity means it can also be used to study the physics of Earth itself. Researchers are already collaborating with geophysicists to understand how wind storms in Italy can affect the underground environment for sensitive detectors.

“We built this to be a particle detector, but it’s also an amazing seismometer,” said Yury Kolomensky, a scientist at Berkeley Lab and professor at UC Berkeley. “One vision is to have technology like CUPID and CUORE deployed in multiple locations around the world that could study the propagation of earthquakes and the Earth’s core, as well as dark matter and neutrinoless double beta decay. We’re seeing how these very cool techniques for our detector can have implications for other fields of science.”

CUORE began operating in 2017 and has been taking data steadily since 2019, setting a record for keeping such a large amount of material at such cold temperatures for so long. The experiment plans to continue collecting data through 2025.

###

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is committed to groundbreaking research focused on discovery science and solutions for abundant and reliable energy supplies. The lab’s expertise spans materials, chemistry, physics, biology, earth and environmental science, mathematics, and computing. Researchers from around the world rely on the lab’s world-class scientific facilities for their own pioneering research. Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest problems are best addressed by teams, Berkeley Lab and its scientists have been recognized with 17 Nobel Prizes. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.