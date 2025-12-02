Ancestral Natural Pet Food Launches New Line of Natural, Locally Produced Pet Products Made in B.C.

Official Launch Event Open to Media and the Public on Saturday, December 13, 12-4pm

LANGLEY, CANADA, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Ancestral Natural Pet Food is proud to announce the upcoming official launch of its natural, functional pet foods, treats, and veterinary-grade supplements for dogs and cats, made right here in British Columbia. As a locally owned company committed to holistic pet health, Ancestral invites pet owners, veterinarians, and media alike to explore a pet nutrition brand rooted in science, community, and respect for animal well-being.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & BRAND PROMISE:

1. CRAFTED IN B.C. - Every batch is produced in a human-grade facility in Langley, BC, using locally sourced and domestic ingredients.

2. CLEAN, FUNCTIONAL, NATURAL PET DIETS - Recipes are free from artificial preservatives, flavours and unnecessary fillers. They’re designed to mirror the ancestral diet of pets, supporting digestion, immunity, and long-term vitality.

3. VET-LED FORMULATION - A team of veterinarians, nutritionists, and food specialists oversees product development, ensuring the formulations support robust health.

“We believe pets deserve the same standard of care and nutrition humans expect,” says Luis Baza, Founder and Managing Director of Ancestral Natural Pet Food.

“Nutrition is the foundation of lifelong wellness, for animals and humans, and our mission is to help pets live their healthiest, most vibrant lives by providing them with high-quality, natural and delicious nutrition. This launch has been years in the making, and our team is thrilled to officially introduce our products. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the facility this December.”

LAUNCH DAY DETAILS

Media & sampling event:

A launch event will be held on Saturday, December 13th, from 12-4 pm at the Ancestral Production Facility in Langley, BC, where media, veterinarians, and pet influencers are invited to meet the team, tour the facility, and sample the new products. Pets welcome!

Address:

Unit 13 – 26157 Fraser Highway

Langley, BC

V4W 4W8

Availability & Next Steps:

Ancestral natural pet food, treats, and health products are available now at ancestralpetfood.ca. Vancouver pet parents can also purchase Ancestral products in person at Woofgang Pet Supplies located at 3356 Cambie Street, Vancouver, BC.

Interested independent retailers, vet clinics, and pet stores can contact Ancestral at hello@ancestralpetfood.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.