Canadians Have a New Option for Natural & Locally Made Pet Treats

Made with love & science, Ancestral Natural Pet Food is pleased to announce the launch of its functional, natural and minimally processed pet treats!

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of planning, preparation, research and dedication, Ancestral Natural Pet Food (Ancestral) is excited to share its first products, Ancestral Bites functional pet treats, with Canadians!

Led by a team of veterinarians, nutritionists, animal breeders, and food specialists who share a deep passion for both animal and human wellbeing, Ancestral develops natural pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Ancestral products incorporate functional ingredients that promote your pet’s optimal health for a long and vibrant life.

“If we can help extend the life of one dog, we are happy. If we can do this for more dogs, even better!” said Eduardo, Operations Director and Mechanical Engineer. “Ancestral Natural Pet Food is about helping animals and humans have more time together to enjoy life and share companionship.”

While Ancestral Natural Pet Food is new to the market, the company and products have been in the works for years. Owner and Managing Director, Luis Baza, has been researching and exploring pet food and pet health since he was a child. After the death of his beloved family dog, Spike, Luis set out to understand how pet health connects to nutrition. With the help of a team of veterinarians and nutritional specialists, including Dr. Lucy Matricardy, Luis and his team focused their careers on supporting animal wellbeing. They believe that the right balance of natural, minimally processed ingredients is key to good health for pets and humans alike.

“What we put in our body can fuel us or harm us,” said Luis. “And the same goes for our pets! I have seen firsthand how natural, raw, and carefully curated food can heal dogs and cats, prolong their lives, and enhance their mental well-being. At Ancestral, we are committed to supporting the health of pets and their humans while contributing responsibly to the local communities where we live and work.”

Starting Monday, February 24th, customers can visit ancestralpetfood.ca to purchase a range of Ancestral Bites dog treats designed to support healthy digestion, mental well-being, vitality, and more. Their introductory offer includes 15% off all pet treats. The sale ends on March 25th.

Currently Available:

Calm & Comfort Treats - Contains naturally calming ingredients to reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a more relaxed and happy dog.

Performance Treats - Formulated to support recovery and longevity for active dogs.

Health Fusion Treats - A natural multivitamin for your dog, designed to boost immunity and energy.

Sharp Mind Vegan Treats - Boost mental clarity and well-being in a 100% plant-based treat.

Coming Soon:

Senior Care Treats - Supports physical and cognitive health, designed for dogs ages 8+

Happy Tummy Treats - Promotes a balanced gut, reduced inflammation, and improved nutrient absorption.

Customers can visit ancestralpetfood.ca to purchase products for delivery across Canada, or local pickup in and around the Langley area.

Cat treats and raw food for both dogs and cats are also in the works.

About Ancestral:

Ancestral Natural Pet Food is committed to health. Because when your pet is happy and healthy, so are you. Ancestral supports the mutual well-being of pets and humans by providing the highest quality, natural and functional pet food and treats. Ancestral is a proudly independent BC company and sources the majority of its ingredients from local providers.

