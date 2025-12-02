Video Brochures Are the New Standard: How Brands Across the USA and Canada Are Making the Switch

Capture attention with Video Brochures that combine high-quality print and HD video storytelling in one sleek presentation. Deliver your message directly with Video Mailers, perfect for campaigns that need to cut through the noise and stay remembered. Make unboxing unforgettable with Video Boxes that present your brand with luxury packaging and immersive video content. A Video Brochure is more than print, it's a visual experience that engages, informs, and inspires in every open From Video Brochures to Mailers and Boxes, Video Plus Print offers a full range of immersive marketing solutions that connect and convert.

In 2026, North American companies are replacing static print with powerful video in print solutions from Video Plus Print.

Video Plus Print lets brands connect on a human level—because in a noisy world, it's the experience people remember, not just the message.” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a marketing landscape overwhelmed by digital clutter, brands across Canada and the USA are moving away from traditional print and email campaigns and embracing a more immersive, personalized experience: Video Brochures Leading this transformation is Video Plus Print, a global pioneer in video-in-print manufacturing, offering premium Video Brochures, Video Mailers Video Boxes , Video Packaging, and Video Folders tailored to elevate connection, storytelling, and return on investment.Key Takeaways:• Video Plus Print is helping brands in Canada and the USA replace traditional print with personalized video-in-print solutions.• Video Brochures, Mailers, Boxes, Packaging, and Folders all offer premium, tactile, emotional engagement.• These products solve common problems in today’s noisy marketing landscape.• Backed by global manufacturing, in-house support, and transparent delivery, www.VideoPlusPrint.com is the trusted partner for brands that want to stand out.The Why: Audiences Are Tuning Out, Unless You Show Up Differently:Consumers are bombarded with thousands of ads daily.Email open rates continue to decline. Static brochures often get tossed aside. Even digital ads struggle to hold attention for more than a few seconds.That’s where Video Brochures come in. These sleek, tactile marketing tools integrate HD video screens into printed collateral — combining the power of storytelling with the emotional impact of print.Video Plus Print empowers brands to turn everyday messaging into an unforgettable experience, capturing attention within moments and holding it through rich, visual storytelling.What Video Brochures Solve:• Low Engagement: Replace unopened emails with tactile brochures that auto-play upon opening.• Poor Message Retention: Video boosts retention by over 80% compared to print alone.• Disconnected Outreach: Build emotional connection through personalized video messages.• Overwhelmed Audiences: Cut through digital noise with physical, tech-infused materials that demand attention.Premium Marketing for a Premium Brand:Every Video Brochure from Video Plus Print is manufactured with premium materials, customizable screen sizes (from 2.4” to 10”), rechargeable batteries, chapter buttons, and full-colour print options.Brands can choose finishes like soft-touch matte, foil stamping, spot UV, and even custom packaging trays to reflect their image — and leave a lasting impression.From luxury real estate listings in Toronto to high-level investor pitches in Silicon Valley, these brochures go far beyond traditional sales tools. They’re designed to impress, inform, and convert.A Full Product Suite for All Use Cases:In addition to Video Brochures, www.VideoPlusPrint.com offers:Video Mailers:Lightweight, durable, and designed for direct mailing campaigns.Perfect for B2B lead generation, reactivation, or donor engagement.Video Boxes:Custom-designed luxury boxes with integrated video screens.Used for high-end gifting, product reveals, and executive onboarding.Video Folders:Professional presentation folders with embedded screens.Ideal for training guides, medical explainer kits, and internal communications.Video Packaging:Fully custom hybrid solutions combining print, video, samples, inserts, and more.Used widely in e-commerce, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and luxury goods.Each product is engineered for maximum impact and measurable results, helping brands replace forgettable print with unforgettable experiences.Who’s Using Video-In-Print in Canada and the USA? www.VideoPlusPrint.com is trusted by global brands like Google, Microsoft, Disney, Toyota, and Ford, but its reach extends far beyond corporate giants.Canadian healthcare clinics use Video Folders to simplify patient education.US-based e-commerce companies use Video Mailers to drive upsells and referrals.Real estate agents in Vancouver and New York send Video Brochures showcasing virtual property tours.Marketing firms in Chicago and Montreal use Video Boxes as pitch tools for top-tier clients.Small to mid-sized businesses benefit from low minimum orders (50-100 units), giving them access to the same premium tech used by enterprise brands.Why Video Plus Print? Personalized Support, Global Reach:With over 15 years of industry experience and global manufacturing in Shenzhen, Video Plus Print combines efficiency, quality, and white-glove service.Clients receive:• Free templates and artwork guides• Support for video formatting and testing• Mockups and proofs before production• Door-to-door global delivery• Transparent DDP pricing (no surprise fees)Whether you're launching a product in Toronto, hosting a trade show in Vegas, or mailing a campaign across North America, Video Plus Print delivers a reliable, customized experience from start to finish.Real-World Results:• A Toronto luxury skincare brand tripled referrals after sending Video Mailers to top clients.• A Texas B2B firm reported a 5x increase in sales calls booked after sending Video Brochures to prospects.• A healthcare organization in Calgary used Video Folders to improve patient satisfaction scores.• A Canadian university sent Video Boxes to alumni donors and raised over $1.2 million in a single quarter.Why Now: The Shift in 2026:In 2026, personalization and experience aren’t just trends — they’re expectations.Brands that rely solely on static print or generic outreach risk being forgotten. Those who invest in multi-sensory experiences, like Video Brochures, are seeing greater engagement, brand loyalty, and customer response.With more hybrid events, remote workforces, and on-demand attention spans, www.VideoPlusPrint.com is positioned to help companies make their message not just heard, but remembered.FAQ – Video Plus Print Marketing:Q: What industries use Video Brochures the most?A: Real estate, healthcare, finance, education, automotive, luxury retail, and tech are leading adopters.Q: How many units do I need to order?A: Minimum orders start at just 100 units, making this tech accessible for any size company.Q: Can I ship Video Mailers across Canada or the USA?A: Yes. All products are built with logistics in mind and shipped door-to-door globally with full support.Q: What’s the average cost per Video Brochure?A: Pricing depends on specs, but typical ranges are $15–$30 USD per unit, depending on quantity and features.Q: Do you support custom designs?A: Absolutely. Every project is fully customized from screen size to packaging, artwork, and inserts.

Real Reactions: Customers Experience the Power of Video Plus Print Products for the First Time

