Why North American Brands Are Replacing Traditional Print with Video Brochures in 2026

North American brands are replacing traditional print with Video Brochures to boost engagement, drive sales, and create unforgettable customer experiences.

Video Brochures aren’t just a marketing tool—they’re how brands in North America are finally getting noticed, remembered, and talked about” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With traditional print media facing growing challenges in the digital age, businesses across the United States and Canada are turning to innovative formats like Video Brochures Video Mailers , and Video Boxes to create deeper audience engagement. Leading this transformation is Video Plus Print, a global manufacturer specializing in high-impact video-in-print solutions for modern marketers.Key Takeaways:• Video-in-print formats like Video Brochures are transforming brand storytelling in North America.• Products such as Video Mailers, Video Boxes, and Video Folders offer multi-sensory engagement.• Video Plus Print enables low minimums, full customization, and global delivery.• Industries adopting this format include healthcare, real estate, finance, tech, and luxury retail.• Testimonials and success stories point to improved engagement, retention, and ROI.Video Brochures in Modern Marketing:North America continues to lead in adopting video-in-print technology as a solution to declining attention spans and increased advertising saturation. Video Brochures, which integrate HD LCD screens into traditional print formats, have emerged as a key innovation in corporate communications and direct marketing.According to www.VideoPlusPrint.com , a rising number of organizations are moving away from static flyers and embracing video-powered collateral. "What was once considered a premium product is now accessible and scalable for companies of all sizes," a company spokesperson shared.Industries such as real estate, financial services, healthcare, education, and luxury branding are adopting Video Brochures not only for presentations but also for outreach and lead generation. This new era of multimedia print blends sight, sound, and physical interaction—delivering experiences that stick.Tackling Modern Marketing Challenges:Marketers today face one universal obstacle: attention. With inboxes flooded and social feeds endlessly scrolling, traditional methods struggle to break through.Video Brochures address this by turning passive interactions into active engagement. For example, a real estate company may distribute a brochure embedded with a video tour of a property. The moment the recipient opens the brochure, the screen plays, delivering an immersive presentation without needing a device or internet connection.Similarly, Video Mailers have been used to reactivate dormant customers, increase fundraising conversions, and boost political outreach by sending personalized content directly into recipients’ hands.Whether it's a Video Folder accompanying an executive proposal or a Video Box containing product samples and a branded message, the application of video-in-print is both diverse and proven effective.A Market Embracing New Formats:From New York and Los Angeles to Toronto and Vancouver, businesses are experimenting with alternatives to traditional print. Video Plus Print reports that their Video Mailers have seen a spike in demand as companies prioritize more interactive formats for direct mail campaigns.Notably, static brochures are being replaced in trade shows, sales kits, and HR onboarding with Video Brochures or Video Folders, offering a more compelling format that encourages response.Design Meets Functionality:Video Plus Print supports full customization for all product lines, including:• Screen sizes from 2.4” to 10”• Touchscreen navigation• Multi-chapter buttons• Rechargeable battery models• Custom foam inserts and print finishesWith minimum orders starting at just 50-100 units, small businesses and startups can now leverage formats that were once exclusive to enterprise players. Whether delivering Video Boxes as part of a brand launch or Video Mailers to target niche audiences, marketers now have tools that balance form, function, and ROI.Proven Success Across IndustriesCompanies using video-in-print technology report significantly higher conversion and retention metrics compared to traditional print or email marketing.Examples include:• A Toronto fintech company is securing $3 million in investment following a Video Brochure campaign.• A U.S. sportswear brand reactivating 1,200 past customers through a targeted Video Mailer series.• A luxury skincare brand from Montreal using Video Boxes to triple influencer engagement rates.These real-world results reflect the growing appeal of Video Brochures and related formats among North American businesses aiming to stand out in 2026 and beyond.Raising the Bar with Video MailersLightweight and ideal for postal campaigns, Video Mailers are one of the most versatile products in the Video Plus Print line-up. These pieces trigger instant playback when opened and are frequently used for:• B2B outreach• Product launches• Membership renewals• Customer thank-you campaignsUnlike traditional direct mail, which often gets discarded, Video Mailers encourage interaction and often become keepsakes.The Premium Experience of Video BoxesAs premium packaging becomes central to brand identity, Video Boxes are being adopted by brands looking to deliver an unforgettable unboxing experience. Whether it's an executive gift, product reveal, or VIP invitation, these boxes combine custom design, print, and video storytelling in one cohesive format.Common uses include:• Investor kits• Luxury product samples• Franchise onboardingThe high retention and engagement rate make Video Boxes a strategic choice for brands investing in experience-driven campaigns.Video Folders and Video Packaging : Purpose-Built SolutionsVideo Folders integrate multimedia with printed documents, perfect for board meetings, presentations, or training kits. Meanwhile, Video Packaging serves as a catch-all category for hybrid products—custom-built to merge printed brochures, booklets, samples, or merchandise with embedded screens.These solutions are widely adopted across North America in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to automotive.Video Plus Print’s Distinct Advantage:With over 15 years in video-in-print manufacturing, Video Plus Print operates with a global footprint and local knowledge. The company supports clients with:• Factory-direct pricing• Door-to-door DDP shipping• Dedicated account management• Free templates and design files• Multi-language supportClients span markets in the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. Their portfolio includes global giants such as Google, BMW, DHL, Disney, and Microsoft.Conclusion:In 2026, brands that aim to capture attention, drive engagement, and create emotional impact are increasingly turning to Video Brochures, Video Mailers, Video Boxes, and Video Packaging. With a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a deep understanding of modern marketing needs, Video Plus Print continues to lead the way in bringing video-in-print innovation to businesses across North America and beyond.

