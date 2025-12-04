Author Denis Flores formally announces the upcoming 2025 release of his debut memoir, LIFE'S A JIGSAW TOO.

Book cover Denis Flores

Finding the Missing Piece: Denis Flores Shares a Life Built from Curious Experiences

ROQUETAS DE MAR, ANDALUCíA, SPAIN, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychologist, author, and storyteller Denis Flores announces the upcoming release of Life’s a Jigsaw Too: My Tales of Curious Experiences, a spirited continuation of the legacy begun by his late mother, Frances, in her beloved memoir Life’s a Jigsaw. Blending humor, reflection, and heartfelt insight, Flores invites readers into more than fifty vivid recollections spanning Malta, Australia, and his travels around the world.In this new volume, Flores explores the unexpected moments that shape a life, those curious, intimate slices of experience where resilience is formed and character takes root. His stories move effortlessly between the warm, the witty, and the deeply human, echoing the traits that defined his mother’s narrative voice while carving a path entirely his own.Life’s a Jigsaw Too offers a tender tribute to family legacy and the enduring threads of identity, all while celebrating the wonder found in ordinary days. Through encounters with people, cultures, challenges, and revelations, Flores invites readers to consider the artistry behind resilience and the quiet joy of living with curiosity.About the Book:Life’s a Jigsaw Too: My Tales of Curious Experiences continues the story begun by Denis Flores’ mother, Frances, whose journey from wartime Malta to Australia inspired his own. In this warm and witty collection, Denis shares reflections on people, culture, and the lessons hidden in everyday moments a heartfelt tribute to resilience, curiosity, and the art of living fully.About the Author:Denis Flores began his career as a military psychologist and commanding officer in the Australian Army. A Special Air Services posting ignited a consuming interest in Resilience which continued in private practice as an Organizational Psychologist with many international projects in personal and organizational effectiveness. A Fellow of the Australian Psychological Society, lecturer at the University of Malta, and author of the Adult Resilience Scale (ACER, 2021), Denis has dedicated his life to researching, promoting and teaching resilience. Now living in Europe, Denis continues to write and explore what makes people strong, compassionate and endlessly curious.Global Availability for Pre-Orders:Life’s a Jigsaw Too: My Tales of Curious Experiences, published through Blackmount Publishing, will be available worldwide in eBook formats via Amazon KDP, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Smashwords, and Draft2Digital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.