LEELA ASD'S DEBUT POETRY COLLECTION, WOUNDS OF A MIRRORED HEART, EXPLORES GRIEF, FAITH, AND TRANSFORMATION

Where Every Fracture Tells the Truth

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenyan-born poet, writer, and spoken word artist Leela Asd unveils her debut poetry collection, Wounds of a Mirrored Heart, a body of work that trembles with raw honesty as it follows her passage through love, loss, spiritual reckoning, and the quiet work of rebuilding a life after tragedy. Inspired by the loss of her younger brother, Asd’s voice emerges with clarity and courage, shaping grief into a testament of memory and resilience. Her poems reach toward the places where sorrow and hope coexist, offering readers an intimate encounter with the emotional and spiritual landscapes of mourning.“This book holds the echo of everything grief taught me, its agony, its beauty, and its awakening. My hope is that anyone who has ever loved and lost finds a place of belonging in these pages, even if only for a moment.”LEELA ASDA Lyrical Journey Through Loss and RenewalWounds of a Mirrored Heart unfolds across nine interconnected sections, each symbolized by shifting seasons, birds, and the many faces grief can wear. Within these pages, readers move from the sharp vulnerability of the Painting Grief I–VI poems to the contemplative prose pieces that breathe between them, moments of reflection that deepen the emotional arc of the collection. Here, memory becomes a compass, faith becomes a bridge, and devastation becomes a terrain from which fragile but unmistakable hope begins to rise. Asd’s writing creates a sanctuary for those navigating their own losses, reminding them that grief is not simply a wound but also a transformation.About The AuthorLeela Asd is a Kenyan American poet and performer based in Columbus, OH, with Somali Bantu Heritage. Her work explores the intersections of identity, spirituality, cultural memory, and the quiet, powerful echoes of love shaped by lived experience. Her poetry has appeared in PITCH Magazine (Issue Two, 2021), and she has performed at Denison University’s Hear Us 2022 event. Wounds of a Mirrored Heart is her first published collection under this pen name, a name chosen to honor her family, her healing, and the brother whose memory beats at the center of this book. Beyond the page, Asd continues to use her voice as both reflection and resistance, seeking to connect hearts through the shared language of story.GLOBAL AVAILABILITY Wounds of a Mirrored Heart Published by Blackmount Publishing Available worldwide through:AmazonBarnes & NobleGoogle BooksLuLuGoodreads

