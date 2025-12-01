Secretary Naig Opens Sign-Up Window for Iowa’s Crop Insurance Discount Program

Farmers who planted cover crops this fall can save $5 per acre on next year’s crop insurance premiums

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 1, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the sign-up is now open for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) annual Crop Insurance Discount Program. The innovative program offers farmers a $5 per acre premium reduction for fall-planted cover crops.

“This program continues to showcase Iowa's focus and leadership in conservation, and we've made it easy to enroll online,” said Secretary Naig. “If you planted cover crops this fall, get those acres signed up to save money on your 2026 crop insurance premiums. Even in a tough economy, cover crops can be a smart business and environmental decision. It’s a simple way for farmers to keep building momentum with cover crops while saving money.”

The online sign-up is open Dec. 1, 2025, through Jan. 23, 2026. Participants should enroll at apply.cleanwateriowa.org by contacting their crop insurance agent.

The Crop Insurance Discount Program, part of the implementation of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, provides a $5 per acre premium reduction for fall-planted cover crops. There is no acreage cap for eligible acres. To qualify, cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other IDALS or USDA-NRCS cost-share programs. Certain insurance policies, including Whole-Farm Revenue Protection or those covered through written agreements, may be excluded. Farmers should work directly with their crop insurance agencies to maintain eligibility.

The program is jointly administered by IDALS and the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA). Now in its ninth year, the initiative has become a model adopted by several other states and by federal partners. Nearly 2,000 farmers have enrolled more than 1.4 million acres in the program to date.

To learn more about conservation and water quality practices in Iowa, visit CleanWaterIowa.org.