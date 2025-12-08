Secretary Naig Issues Statement on the Trump Administration’s Assistance to American Farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 8, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement after the Trump Administration announced $12 billion in direct financial assistance to America’s farmers impacted by the current economic conditions and ongoing trade disruptions:

“Iowa farmers are being squeezed by low commodity prices and near-record high input costs, and these pressures ripple through our rural communities and entire economy. I appreciate President Trump and Secretary Rollins providing some immediate, short-term relief as we work to strengthen trade relationships and expand markets at home and abroad.

Let’s be clear: farmers want reliable markets for their products, not government aid. We urgently need to secure new, expanded, and fairer trade deals that grow market access for U.S. ag products around the globe, which the Administration has made a top priority. We also need Congress to pass a modernized Farm Bill, aggressively expand year-round nationwide access to E15, and address the root causes of historically high fertilizer costs. These steps would give much needed certainty and stability to the agriculture community in Iowa and across the nation.”