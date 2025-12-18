Secretary Naig Announces 108 Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Projects to Expand Access to E15, Biodiesel in Iowa

Projects in 46 counties receive cost-share grants through the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 18, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board approved 108 projects during their quarterly meeting on Dec. 17 to support new and expanded biofuel infrastructure projects across the state.

The approved projects are in 46 counties and represent nearly $4.59 million in total requests, including $3,987,039.12 for 93 ethanol-related projects and$600,142.66 for 15 biodiesel-related projects.These cost-share investments help drivers save money by expanding access to lower-cost, cleaner-burning homegrown biofuels like E15 (Unleaded 88) and biodiesel.

“These investments are about making it easier and more affordable for Iowans to choose homegrown fuels at the pump,” said Secretary Naig. “By helping fuel retailers upgrade and modernize their infrastructure, we are expanding access to E15 and biodiesel, supporting local jobs, and benefiting Iowa communities. These projects also help ensure fuel stations are prepared to meet Iowa’s E15 Access Standard and serve their customers well into the future.”

Since the cost-share grant program began in 2006, the Department has invested nearly $70 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure in Iowa. This investment has been matched by approximately $280 million from Iowa convenience stores and fuel retailers.

These ethanol investments are also helping more Iowa fuel stations come into compliance with the E15 Access Standard. Iowa is the first state in the nation to enact an E15 Access Standard, which requires most fuel retailers to offer E15 by Jan. 1, 2026. The law was passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Gov. Reynolds in 2022.

With additional cost-share funding available, the Department continues to welcome grant applications to assist more fuel stations with infrastructure improvements and upgrades. Applications are available at iowaagriculture.gov/IRFIP.