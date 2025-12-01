DPS Update: Phase I of Texas Compassionate Use Program Expansion Selection Process

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has commenced Phase I of the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) expansion selection process, and nine new businesses have been identified to proceed for an additional due diligence evaluation.

The following organizations will be conditionally awarded TCUP licenses, subject to additional due diligence evaluations, such as disciplinary actions, financial suitability, litigation history and any other information as required by the department following Phase I of the selection process:

Name Region Verano Texas, LLC Public Health Region 10 Trulieve TX, Inc Public Health Region 1 Texas Patient Access, LLC Public Health Region 3 Lonestar Compassionate Care Group, LLC Public Health Region 3 Lone Star Bioscience, Inc Public Health Region 8 PC TX OPCO LLC dba PharmaCann Public Health Region 6 Texa OP, dba TexaRx Public Health Region 11 Story of Texas, LLC Public Health Region 6 Dilatso, LLC Public Health Region 2

Conditional licenses do not grant the applicant permission to cultivate, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis products until final approval by the department. As a holder of a conditional license, the licensee is subject to the department’s ongoing due diligence evaluation. Each conditional licensee is expected to fully comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements applicable to the medicinal license issued under TCUP.

DPS will be requesting additional information from these businesses and will not be invoicing any dispensing organization license fees until the additional due diligence evaluations are completed and passed. The announcement of these nine businesses today does not guarantee that these businesses will be issued final TCUP licenses to operate as dispensing organizations.

As outlined in House Bill 46, DPS will issue a total of 12 new licenses over a two-phased selection period. These nine conditional licensees in Phase I, and three conditional licensees in Phase II by April 1, 2026. You can learn more about the application and selection process here.

About TCUP

Passed and signed into law in 2015, Senate Bill 339 charged DPS with creating and administering TCUP in Texas, under the authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 487. Through the program, DPS operates the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT)—a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.

Additionally, TCUP dispensing organizations are licensed by DPS and undergo regular physical inspections to ensure their compliance with state statute and administrative rules. HB 46, signed into law earlier this year, expanded TCUP—authorizing the department to issue 12 new TCUP dispensing organization licenses.

More information about TCUP is available online, here.

###(HQ 2025-124)