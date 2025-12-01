Major Snowstorm Forecast Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to exercise caution ahead of a Nor’easter system forecast to bring the first major snowfall for much of the state beginning early Tuesday morning. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for parts of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions where snow totals could surpass seven inches. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the Western New York, Central New York, Finger Lakes and Mid-Hudson regions which are expected to receive less than six inches of snow. The storm is expected to create difficult driving conditions during the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. New Yorkers should do their best to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways, however if unable to, it will be important to leave extra time for traveling and always remember to avoid crowding plows when they are servicing roadways.

“While New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, and preparedness is key to staying safe on the roads and at home,” Governor Hochul said. “Ahead of this snowfall, I’m encouraging New Yorkers to make a plan – stock your car with safety essentials and leave extra time when traveling. State agencies stand ready to assist New Yorkers throughout the storm and our plow crews will be out keeping our roadways safe, but we encourage everyone to be weather aware and closely monitor the forecast.”

Snow is possible statewide, with the highest totals across the Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. Accumulations of four to eight inches of snow are expected, with isolated totals of up to one foot possible in the higher elevations of the Catskills. Snowfall totals will depend on elevation and daytime temperatures will be near freezing.

In addition to preparing for snow, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. Cold Weather tips from the Department of Health can be found here; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia can be found here; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning can be found here; information on the proper use of generators can be found here; safe winter driving tips can be found here.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

More Information on best practices for working in cold weather can be found here.

Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,506 operators and supervisors available statewide. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew needed for the operation (plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss). Additionally, 75 incident command system personnel are available to support the event as needed. All impacted residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs as needed to keep trucks on the road.

To further assist operations in the Mid-Hudson region, a total of 41 staff, including 30 plow truck operators, 7 supervisors, and 4 equipment operator instructors will be deployed as follows:

Capital Region: sending 1 equipment operator instructor

Mohawk Valley: sending 10 operators, 2 supervisors, and 3 equipment operator instructors

Western New York: sending 10 operators and 3 supervisors

Long Island: sending 10 operators and 2 supervisors

Towing services will be utilized for this event on I-84 (Orange County, Putnam County) and I-684 (Putnam County).

All available response equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1632 large plow trucks

341 large loaders

150 medium duty trucks with plow

37 large snow blowers

54 tow plows

Equipment Operator Instructors will be engaged in all areas receiving snowfall to perform plow operator training.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and is ready to respond with 685 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

349 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

61 loaders

131,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities currently have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

The New York State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, DEC, Parks, and our local partners as winter weather moves into the state. Troopers and specialized units are ready and standing-by across all regions to respond to any weather-related emergencies, assist motorists, and support local communities if conditions deteriorate.

Public safety is our priority, and we will continue to adjust staffing and resources as needed to protect the public throughout this weather event. If you have an emergency, please call 911.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment.

Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary. DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush, including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov , check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Winter Driving Safety Tips