Insider Perks Launches 'The 12 Days of CampVantage': Gift of AI Automation to Modernize 12 Campgrounds for 2025

Insider Perks Logo

The greatest operational challenge for park owners today isn't attracting guests; it's managing the repetitive, time-consuming friction of running the business.” — Brian Searl

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insider Perks, the outdoor hospitality industry’s leading provider of marketing and automation solutions, today announced "The 12 Days of CampVantage," a strategic holiday initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in campgrounds and RV parks.

Starting December 13th, Insider Perks will select one campground per day for twelve days to receive full, complimentary access to CampVantage—the company’s flagship AI concierge and automation platform—for the entire first quarter of 2025.

As the industry faces tightening margins and increasing guest expectations, "The 12 Days of CampVantage" aims to lower the barrier to entry for park owners curious about AI but hesitant to commit resources during the off-season.

The Gift of Time, Not Just Technology

The selected parks will receive a comprehensive onboarding of the CampVantage system, which includes a 24/7 AI-powered conversational agent capable of handling voice calls, website chats, and SMS inquiries. The AI is trained to answer park-specific questions, check availability, and facilitate direct bookings through integrations with major reservation systems like Campspot.

"The greatest operational challenge for park owners today isn't attracting guests; it's managing the repetitive, time-consuming friction of running the business," said Brian Searl, Founder & CEO of Insider Perks. "We created this campaign because we believe the best gift we can give an owner is their time back. By handing 12 parks the keys to a fully trained AI agent for Q1, we aren't just giving them software; we’re giving them the freedom to focus on hospitality rather than answering the phone."

Campaign Details

Selection Process: Campgrounds and RV parks can nominate themselves (or be nominated by peers) starting today at https://insiderperks.com/12-days-of-campvantage/.

The Criteria: Insider Perks is looking for parks that demonstrate a clear operational need—whether it’s overwhelmed front desk staff, missed calls during off-hours, or a desire to modernize guest communication.

The Winners: Starting December 13th, Brian Searl will select one winner daily and confirm with them via email or a phone call.

The Prize: Winners receive 3 months of free service (Jan 1 – March 31, 2025), including waived setup fees and full access to the CampVantage dashboard.

A "Practical AI" Approach

This initiative aligns with Insider Perks' mission to deploy "Practical AI"—technology that solves immediate, real-world problems—rather than theoretical tools. For seasonal parks, the Q1 trial offers a risk-free opportunity to build their AI knowledge base before the summer rush. For year-round destinations, it offers immediate relief during the busy snowbird season.

Park owners interested in applying for "The 12 Days of CampVantage" can visit https://insiderperks.com/12-days-of-campvantage/ to submit their entry.

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is a premier marketing and AI automation agency dedicated exclusively to the outdoor hospitality industry. By combining data-driven marketing strategies with advanced AI tools like CampVantage, Insider Perks helps campground owners increase revenue, streamline operations, and elevate the guest experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.