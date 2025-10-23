Insider Perks Launches CampVantage Live: Free Weekly AI Education Series for Outdoor Hospitality Industry

Insider Perks Logo

Industry-Leading AI Founder Brian Searl Hosts Collaborative Learning Sessions Every Tuesday to Help Park Owners Navigate Artificial Intelligence and Automation

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insider Perks, the outdoor hospitality industry's premier AI-powered marketing and automation company, today announced the launch of CampVantage Live, a free weekly educational series designed to help campground owners, RV park operators, glamping resort managers, and outdoor hospitality professionals harness the power of artificial intelligence, automation, and emerging technology.

Starting Tuesday, November 25th, 2025 at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST), CampVantage Live will convene every week as an open forum where industry peers collaborate, share real-world challenges, and discover practical AI solutions together. The series is hosted by Brian Searl, Founder and CEO of Insider Perks and recognized thought leader in AI applications for the campground and RV resort sector.

A New Model for Industry Education: People Helping People

Unlike traditional webinars or product demonstrations, CampVantage Live operates on a collaborative, peer-to-peer learning model. Each 60-minute session combines timely AI news relevant to outdoor hospitality operations with open problem-solving discussions where attendees bring their questions, challenges, and wins to share with the community.

"The AI landscape changes every single week, and campground owners don't have time to sort through the noise," said Brian Searl, who has spent over 15 years specializing in technology solutions for campgrounds, RV parks, and glamping destinations. "CampVantage Live isn't about me lecturing from a stage—it's about creating a space where outdoor hospitality professionals help each other figure out how to use AI to work smarter, grow revenue, and deliver better guest experiences."

What Attendees Can Expect Every Tuesday

CampVantage Live follows a streamlined, accessible format designed for busy property owners and operators:

What's New in AI (10 minutes): Searl shares 2-3 relevant AI developments, tools, or trends that matter specifically to campground operations, guest services, marketing automation, and property management.

Open Forum Problem-Solving (40 minutes): Attendees bring real challenges—from AI-powered guest communication and dynamic pricing to staff training and operational automation—and the community collaborates on solutions. Participants can unmute to share insights or contribute via live chat, creating a dynamic exchange of practical knowledge.

Quick Demo & Action Item (10 minutes): Searl demonstrates one tool or technique that emerged during the discussion, giving attendees a concrete next step to implement in their own operations.

"We're not promising different content for different skill levels," Searl explained. "Whether you've never used ChatGPT or you're already deploying AI agents for reservations, you'll find value in hearing how your peers are tackling the same challenges. Beginners learn from advanced users, and advanced users get fresh perspectives from people just starting out."

Free, Open to All, No Sales Pitch

CampVantage Live is completely free and open to anyone in the outdoor hospitality industry, regardless of whether they are current Insider Perks clients. There are no sales presentations, no product pitches, and no prerequisites.

"This is about elevating the entire industry," Searl said. "AI and automation are transforming how campgrounds operate, market themselves, and serve guests. Our mission is to make sure every property owner—from single-site family campgrounds to multi-park enterprises—has access to the knowledge and community support they need to compete in this new landscape."

About Brian Searl and Insider Perks' AI Leadership

Brian Searl founded Insider Perks in 2009 and has since established the company as the outdoor hospitality industry's leading AI-first technology partner. Under Searl's leadership, Insider Perks has pioneered the deployment of AI-powered guest service agents, predictive analytics for campground operations, and smart integrations specifically designed for RV parks and glamping resorts.

Searl is a frequent contributor to industry conversations through the Outwired podcast, which explores AI and technology trends shaping outdoor hospitality, and MC Fireside Chats, a weekly live show featuring expert insights on campground marketing and operations.

Insider Perks' flagship platform, CampVantage, serves as an AI control center for outdoor hospitality properties, integrating marketing automation, AI-generated content, digital workers, smart operations, and real-time analytics.

Technical Details and How to Join

Event: CampVantage Live

Schedule: Every Tuesday at 10:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST)

Duration: 60 minutes

Cost: Free

Platform: Crowdcast (browser-based, no software download required)

Registration: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/campvantage

Time Zone Conversions:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM PST

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM MST

Central Time: 11:00 AM CST

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM EST

Atlantic Time: 1:00 PM AST

UK/GMT: 5:00 PM GMT

Central Europe: 6:00 PM CET

How to Join Crowdcast:

Visit the registration link above and create a free Crowdcast account (or log in if you already have one)

RSVP for upcoming CampVantage Live sessions to receive email reminders

On Tuesday mornings, click the session link in your email or visit the Crowdcast page

Join directly from your browser—no downloads or special software needed

Participate via video/audio (optional) or engage through the live chat

Recordings of each session will be available for registered attendees who cannot join live.

Industry Impact and Strategic Importance

The launch of CampVantage Live comes at a critical inflection point for the outdoor hospitality industry. According to recent industry analysis, campgrounds and RV parks are increasingly adopting AI-powered tools for guest communication, revenue management, operational efficiency, and marketing automation. However, many property owners lack the technical expertise or resources to evaluate, implement, and optimize these technologies effectively.

"AI isn't just for big hotel chains anymore," Searl noted. "Small and mid-sized campgrounds can now access the same sophisticated automation, personalization, and predictive analytics that were once only available to enterprise operations. But the learning curve is steep, and the technology changes constantly. CampVantage Live exists to flatten that curve and build a community where everyone rises together."

Insider Perks has documented measurable outcomes from AI implementation across its client base, including 24/7 AI chat and voice agents that resolve 83% of guest inquiries instantly, dynamic pricing algorithms that optimize revenue across seasonal fluctuations, and operational automation that reduces manual administrative tasks by an average of 15-20 hours per week.

Commitment to Thought Leadership and Industry Advancement

The launch of CampVantage Live reinforces Insider Perks' broader commitment to thought leadership in outdoor hospitality technology. In addition to the weekly live sessions, the company publishes in-depth educational content on AI applications for campgrounds, including recent articles on logistic regression models for predicting booking patterns, AI-driven forecasting to reduce check-in queues, and strategies for converting downloadable trail maps into revenue-generating guest experiences.

Searl emphasized that CampVantage Live is designed to be sustainable and authentic. "I'm not building elaborate lesson plans every week. I'm showing up, sharing what's new, and facilitating conversations between smart people who are all trying to solve similar problems. That's how real learning happens—not through polished presentations, but through honest collaboration."

About Insider Perks

Insider Perks is the outdoor hospitality industry's only AI-first marketing and automation partner, serving campgrounds, RV resorts, glamping destinations, and state park systems across North America. Founded in 2009 by Brian Searl, the company specializes in AI-powered guest service agents, premium website design with AI SEO, smart operations and robotics integrations, blockchain loyalty programs, and the CampVantage AI control center platform.

Insider Perks' mission is to help outdoor hospitality properties grow revenue, delight guests, and reclaim operational hours through practical applications of artificial intelligence, automation, and emerging technology.

For more information about Insider Perks, visit https://insiderperks.com.

Media Contact

Brian Searl

Founder & CEO

Insider Perks

brian@insiderperks.com

216-232-3105

https://insiderperks.com

Registration and Additional Information

To register for CampVantage Live and receive weekly session reminders, visit:

https://www.crowdcast.io/c/campvantage

To learn more about Insider Perks' AI solutions for outdoor hospitality, schedule a free strategy call at:

https://insiderperks.com

