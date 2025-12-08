AppVentory Rebrands ChannelBoost as AppVentory Channels, Unifying Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coachbar, doing business as AppVentory (AppVentory), a leading provider of partner relationship management and marketing automation solutions, today announced the rebrand of its partner management platform, ChannelBoost, to AppVentory Channels. This change reflects AppVentory’s strategy to consolidate its growing suite of products under a single, recognizable brand while maintaining the same trusted features that customers value.“All of the powerful functionality that our customers depend on remains unchanged. AppVentory Channels simply brings it under our unified brand,” said Doug Labahn, CEO and Founder, AppVentory. “This rebrand represents our evolution as a company and our continued commitment to simplifying how businesses manage, engage, and grow their partner ecosystems.”AppVentory Channels provides businesses with a comprehensive set of tools designed to streamline partner collaboration, marketing alignment, and performance tracking. Key capabilities include:* Partner Onboarding & Enablement: Simplifying partner activation with guided workflows and resources.* Co-Marketing Automation: Empowering partners to launch joint campaigns and drive measurable demand.* Analytics & Reporting: Delivering visibility into partner performance, engagement, and ROI.Current users will experience no service disruption. Accounts, data, and integrations remain intact. The update will roll out across the AppVentory ecosystem and customer touchpoints in the coming weeks.“Rebranding ChannelBoost as AppVentory Channels ensures consistency across our offerings,” added LaBahn. “It’s about more than a new name; it’s about delivering a more cohesive experience that connects every part of our customers’ partner engagement journey.”The new AppVentory Channels brand is effective immediately. Learn more at appventory.com---

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.