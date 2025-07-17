AppVentory Emerges as Primary Brand for Software Optimization Platform

Submit Release
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coachbar Inc., a pioneer in software optimization, today announced that it will operate under the AppVentory brand name, marking a strategic evolution in the company's growth. This change aligns the company's market presence with its flagship product and reinforces its commitment to revolutionizing how businesses manage their software relationships.

"AppVentory has become synonymous with innovation in software discovery and optimization," said Doug LaBahn, CEO and Founder of AppVentory. "By unifying our brand under the AppVentory name, we're simplifying our market presence and reinforcing our commitment to helping businesses make smarter software decisions."

The transition to the AppVentory brand reflects the company's focus on creating a comprehensive software optimization platform. While Coachbar Inc. remains the legal entity, the AppVentory brand will lead market-facing operations and communications.

Leading Innovation in Software Optimization

AppVentory's platform helps businesses discover, optimize, and manage their software investments with unprecedented clarity. The company's solutions currently serve businesses worldwide, providing critical insights into software usage, costs, and user satisfaction.

"This brand evolution represents more than a name change," said Brandi Johnson, CMO + CoFounder of AppVentory. "It reflects our vision of providing a single platform where managing and improving software for businesses is transparent, efficient, and valuable for everyone involved."

Expanding Platform Capabilities

As part of this transition, AppVentory is also announcing upcoming platform enhancements, including:

AppVentory AI, bringing advanced analytics and automation to software management
Enhanced integration capabilities
Expanded partnership features
Advanced reporting and analytics tools

Dipan Gajjar, CTO + CPO and CoFounder of AppVentory said, “I’m thrilled about the bold brand evolution we’re unveiling—it's a reflection of our momentum, our mission, and the future we're building for modern SaaS management and tech advisory."

About AppVentory

AppVentory (operated by Coachbar Inc.) is a leading software optimization platform that helps businesses optimize their software investments and partnerships. Through automated discovery, deep analytics, and intelligent insights, AppVentory enables organizations to make data-driven decisions about their software stack and partner relationships.

For more information about AppVentory and its solutions, visit appventory.com.

