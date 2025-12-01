Submit Release
Bighorn sheep shot and left to waste near Riggins

No season exists or is open for bighorn sheep in this portion of Unit 14.  This is not a case of mistaken species as the sheep was clearly shot in the head.  Numerous sportsmen and the public frequent the area, and it is hoped that someone noticed the perpetrator(s).  This incident has angered many citizens in the area. 

The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation pledged to enhance the Citizens Against Poaching reward by $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.  "We appreciate the efforts of Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers to protect wild sheep in Idaho," said Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation conservation committee chair, Bill London.  "Wild sheep are important to Idaho- they are truly one of the "gems" of the gem state."

Anyone having information about this poaching incident or others is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999 or IDFG Clearwater Region (208) 799-5010. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous. 

